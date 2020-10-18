Frankie Bridge treats son Parker to unbelievable birthday cake The doting mum revealed Parker didn't cut his cake during his party...

Frankie Bridge's eldest son Parker turned seven recently, and the former Saturdays singer ensured he enjoyed a memorable day with his friends before more coronavirus lockdown restrictions are introduced.

Posting several snaps on Instagram, the doting mum gave fans a peek inside Parker's birthday party, which included laser tag followed by an incredible Lego-themed cake.

The birthday cake was a simple, white iced creation surrounded by colourful Lego pieces and topped with a green masked ninja. 'Happy birthday Parker' was written across the top while the word 'Ninjago' was emblazoned on the side. I think it's safe to say that Parker loves Lego!

Frankie captioned the photos: "I am SO happy that Parker got to celebrate his birthday with all of his friends! With everything that’s going on in the world right now... I just want the kids to be just that... kids...having fun with their friends!

"He had the best time and he seems more and more grown-up every day... if your kids birthday is coming up... there’s still lots of places that are exempt from the rules and can cater for larger numbers... mainly outdoors places.... google is your friend! #birthday #son."

Parker posed with his impressive Lego-themed cake

As Parker posed for a photo with his impressive cake, his friends could be seen refuelling with slices of pizza in the background.

Frankie later revealed Parker didn't serve his cake to his guests during the party, instead choosing to provide his friends with a different sweet treat to take home.

Next to a snap of individually packaged chocolate brownies topped with white chocolate swirls, Frankie explained: "I put these yummy brownies from @bakingityummy in the party bags...so that Parker could still blow out his candles on his birthday cake."

Frankie revealed Parker's party bag included decadent chocolate brownies

She continued by joking brownies wouldn't have been her first choice: "If I had my way...they would have been blondies...honestly too blooming yummy! But not my birthday."

Parker was clearly feeling better at the weekend, after suffering from another croup attack, a viral illness that can cause breathing difficulties and coughing. The scary incident saw Frankie rush her son to the hospital during the night after he was gasping for air.

