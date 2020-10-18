David Beckham cooks impressive homemade treat for four children The former footballer's latest dish is bound to be a hit with Harper!

David Beckham has been back in the kitchen once again, and his latest culinary creation looks delicious!

Clearly proud of her husband's cooking skills, Victoria Beckham took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of David's finished dish. "Impressive cooking skills @davidbeckham," the former Spice Girls star captioned the photo.

Presented on a round wooden stand were several homemade pastries baked to perfection with golden, flaky tops. Wondering what's inside?

David revealed they were two different flavours of sausage rolls – one was sausage meat with grained mustard and the other was sausage meat with Branston pickle. Yum!

The former England footballer will not be the only one sampling his dish, as he also wrote: "First go at sausage rolls for the kids." So their four children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper are in for a treat!

David cooked two different types of sausage rolls

Pastry is a huge hit in the Beckham household, it seems. David recently gave fans a peek inside nine-year-old Harper's food choices by sharing an adorable photo of his little girl tucking into a delicious breakfast in her school uniform. He wrote: "Friday is officially croissant day for Harper Seven."

David and Victoria's only daughter has also picked up some tips and tricks from her dad, as she showed off her own impressive cooking skills recently when she prepared breakfast in bed for her parents.

Harper loves croissants, so she was likey a fan of her dad's latest dish

Harper treated them to a luxurious Sunday morning by whipping up two very different meals. She chose a healthy fruit platter for her mum, complete with half a mango, cubed and ready to eat, as well as chopped apple, strawberries, raspberries and blueberries – all served on an oval-shaped blue plate.

David's dish, meanwhile, consisted of an egg sandwich surrounded by love hearts made out of tomato ketchup. Both plates were presented on a wooden platter with a jug of water spelling out 'love' on the front and a handwritten note in the middle.

