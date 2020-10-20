Victoria Beckham and daughter Harper bake indulgent treat using cereal

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Beckham household is bound to be filled with tasty food after David and Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper baked another indulgent treat on Tuesday.

Former Spice Girls star Victoria posed with the nine-year-old in their kitchen, proudly showing off her latest dessert – and it looks just as delicious as her recent apple pie!

"Baking with mummy X," the mum-of-four captioned the post on Instagram Stories, as the pair held up what appears to be a Rice Krispies traybake to the camera.

One of the main ingredients of the decadent snack is marshmallows, which help bind the cereal together, so we're not surprised they chose casual outfits for their messy kitchen experiment!

Harper was dressed in a dark jumper, while her mum donned a tan coloured hoodie that appeared to be from her Reebox X Victoria Beckham collection.

Victoria and Harper baked a classic traybake

The snap gave fans another glimpse into the types of food stocked in the Beckhams' kitchen cupboards. Back in 2017, some of Victoria's go-to breakfast cereals were revealed – and they were all very healthy, of course!

The fashion designer posted a photo of a box of Ezekiel 4:9 Original sprouted grain crunchy cereal, which is made of wheat, barley, beans, lentils, millet and spelt. Victoria served it with organic unsweetened almond milk and a plate of raspberries and blackberries, adding: "Yes! The kids do like it too!! x"

The Beckhams stock lots of different cereals in their cupboards

Victoria also previously posted a quick and easy breakfast recipe for Crunchy Cacao cereal, which is made from all-natural ingredients, including almonds, oats, cacao powder, chia seeds and maple syrup.

She mixed the ingredients in a bowl before placing in a tin and baking in the oven at 160°C for 15-20 minutes. "The kids will love this at breakfast tomorrow! With organic almond milk and topped with berries!" Victoria wrote at the time.

According to her latest photo, it appears that Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper also have access to more popular supermarket cereals such as Rice Krispies.

