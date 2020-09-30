﻿
chocolate-spread

10 chocolate spreads you NEED to try: From Marks & Spencer to Lindt and M&M's

These chocolate spreads are delicious!

Megan Bull

Colder weather equals comfort food, and there's nothing sweeter – quite literally – than indulging in a spoonful of chocolate spread. Whether you're looking to add something extra to your morning slice of toast or searching for the perfect topping for your home-baked creations, there's plenty of sumptuous treats ready to shop from Marks & Spencer, Lindt, Cadbury's, and more. From salted caramel to white chocolate, vegan alternatives to raspberry unicorn spread, this roundup is full of the best and boldest chocolatey jars. 

Marks & Spencer Salted Caramel Chocolate Spread

marks-spencer-spread

It's the good news we never knew we needed – M&S has just launched a new salted caramel spread, and it sounds incredible! Infused with sea salt, caramel, and bourbon vanilla, this decadent treat is so popular it's already gone viral. Grab a jar for £2.50! 

Cadbury Crunchie Chocolate Spread

crunchie

Anyone with a sweet tooth will love this milk chocolate spread complete with honeycomb pieces. Use this crunchy mix as a cheesecake topping or get creative and blend it into a creamy milkshake.

Cadbury Crunchie Spread, £2.60, Sainsbury's

SHOP NOW

Sainsbury's Duo Chocolate Swirl Spread

duo-chocolate-spread

Sainsbury's Duo Chocolate Swirl Spread quite literally gives you the best of both worlds as Hazelnut and white chocolate interweave in one jar. 

Duo Chocolate Swirl Spread, £1.65, Sainsbury's

SHOP NOW

Tesco White Chocolate Spread

tesco-white-chocolate

Obsessed with white chocolate? Tesco has you covered. This smooth Belgian blend has won a number of rave reviews online – and it's only £1.50!

White Chocolate Spread, £1.50, Tesco

SHOP NOW

Vego Fine Hazelnut Crunchy Chocolate Spread

vego

Calling all vegans! This dairy-free spread is fair trade and organic, plus you can reuse the container as a drinking glass with the Vego logo. Spread this crunchy hazelnut mix into porridge or onto a pancake for maximum deliciousness. 

Vego Hazlenut Chocolate Spread, £3.99, Holland & Barrett

SHOP NOW

Cadbury Caramel Chocolate Spread

caramel-spread

Another sumptuous addition from Cadbury's, this caramel chocolate spread is a thing of dreams! Come winter, sandwich it between biscuits and marshmallows and you'll have the ultimate fire-side smores. 

Cadbury Caramel Chocolate Spread, from £6.29, Amazon

SHOP NOW

Lindt Hazelnut Chocolate Spread

lindt-chocolate

Love Lindt? The luxury chocolatier has launched a hazelnut spread for £4.50. 

Hazelnut Chocolate Spread, £5.99, Lindt

SHOP NOW

M&M's Crispy Chocolate Spread

m-and-ms

Enjoy a spoonful of M&M's crispy chocolate spread – full disclosure, once you start you can't stop!

M&M's Crispy Chocolate Spread, from £4.97, Amazon

SHOP NOW

Asda Raspberry Flavour Unicorn Spread

pink-unicorn-spread

Asda's Raspberry Unicorn Spread is out of this world! Extremely Instagrammable thanks to its Parisian pink colour, it's filled with fun popping candy pieces. 

Raspberry Flavour Unicorn Spread, £1.50, Asda

SHOP NOW

Maltesers Chocolate Spread

maltesers

Malteser's fans can now enjoy the classic chocolate treat as a spread. A major crowds-pleaser, add it to toast, crumpets, pancakes or waffles.

Maltesers Spread, £2.50, Morrisons

SHOP NOW

