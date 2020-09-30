10 chocolate spreads you NEED to try: From Marks & Spencer to Lindt and M&M's

Megan Bull
Treat yourself to sumptuous chocolate spreads from Marks & Spencer, Lindt, Cadbury's, Sainsbury's and more.
Colder weather equals comfort food, and there's nothing sweeter – quite literally – than indulging in a spoonful of chocolate spread. Whether you're looking to add something extra to your morning slice of toast or searching for the perfect topping for your home-baked creations, there's plenty of sumptuous treats ready to shop from Marks & Spencer, Lindt, Cadbury's, and more. From salted caramel to white chocolate, vegan alternatives to raspberry unicorn spread, this roundup is full of the best and boldest chocolatey jars.
Marks & Spencer Salted Caramel Chocolate Spread
It's the good news we never knew we needed – M&S has just launched a new salted caramel spread, and it sounds incredible! Infused with sea salt, caramel, and bourbon vanilla, this decadent treat is so popular it's already gone viral. Grab a jar for £2.50!
Cadbury Crunchie Chocolate Spread
Anyone with a sweet tooth will love this milk chocolate spread complete with honeycomb pieces. Use this crunchy mix as a cheesecake topping or get creative and blend it into a creamy milkshake.
Cadbury Crunchie Spread, £2.60, Sainsbury's
Sainsbury's Duo Chocolate Swirl Spread
Sainsbury's Duo Chocolate Swirl Spread quite literally gives you the best of both worlds as Hazelnut and white chocolate interweave in one jar.
Duo Chocolate Swirl Spread, £1.65, Sainsbury's
Tesco White Chocolate Spread
Obsessed with white chocolate? Tesco has you covered. This smooth Belgian blend has won a number of rave reviews online – and it's only £1.50!
White Chocolate Spread, £1.50, Tesco
Vego Fine Hazelnut Crunchy Chocolate Spread
Calling all vegans! This dairy-free spread is fair trade and organic, plus you can reuse the container as a drinking glass with the Vego logo. Spread this crunchy hazelnut mix into porridge or onto a pancake for maximum deliciousness.
Vego Hazlenut Chocolate Spread, £3.99, Holland & Barrett
Cadbury Caramel Chocolate Spread
Another sumptuous addition from Cadbury's, this caramel chocolate spread is a thing of dreams! Come winter, sandwich it between biscuits and marshmallows and you'll have the ultimate fire-side smores.
Cadbury Caramel Chocolate Spread, from £6.29, Amazon
Lindt Hazelnut Chocolate Spread
Love Lindt? The luxury chocolatier has launched a hazelnut spread for £4.50.
Hazelnut Chocolate Spread, £5.99, Lindt
M&M's Crispy Chocolate Spread
Enjoy a spoonful of M&M's crispy chocolate spread – full disclosure, once you start you can't stop!
M&M's Crispy Chocolate Spread, from £4.97, Amazon
Asda Raspberry Flavour Unicorn Spread
Asda's Raspberry Unicorn Spread is out of this world! Extremely Instagrammable thanks to its Parisian pink colour, it's filled with fun popping candy pieces.
Raspberry Flavour Unicorn Spread, £1.50, Asda
Maltesers Chocolate Spread
Malteser's fans can now enjoy the classic chocolate treat as a spread. A major crowds-pleaser, add it to toast, crumpets, pancakes or waffles.
Maltesers Spread, £2.50, Morrisons
