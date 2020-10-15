Victoria Beckham reveals Harper's latest haircut - and it's PERFECT The nine-year-old likes to experiment with her hair

Victoria Beckham treated daughter Harper to an afternoon of pampering on Wednesday and that included a fresh new haircut by none other than Luke Hersheson, hair stylist to the stars.

MORE: Adorable Harper Beckham's CUTEST hair transformations over the years

Proud mum Victoria shared the stunning results on her Instagram stories, and it showed that Harper has kept most of the length and opted for a one-length haircut with no layers – gorgeous!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Harper Beckham takes over mum Victoria's store!

Like her father, Harper, who is only nine years old, has experimented with her hair through the years. Super-cute top-knots, Anna Wintour-style haircuts... she's tried them all. But there is one style that dad David loves the most, and that's her long hair!

Back in 2018, the father-of-four revealed he "wasn't happy" that his daughter had chosen to cut her long locks.

RELATED: Victoria Beckham receives sentimental homeware gift from Harper

Victoria proudly showed off Harper's new haircut

"Someone's happy & someone's not so happy, but I didn't think it was possible for this little one to look anymore beautiful but…" he wrote alongside a picture of him cutting Harper's hair.

In 2019 he admitted to Yahoo Style: "About a year ago, my wife said, 'Maybe we should cut Harper's hair.' And I was like, 'No! We need to grow it. Do. Not. Touch.' Since she was born, we haven't cut it. That's why it's pretty much down to her knees. I had to. It's just so good, isn't it?"

Harper is no stranger to pampering sessions with her designer mum. Whether they are on holiday or at home in London, Victoria likes to spoil her daughter with special treats such as manicures, facials and even reflexology!

David wasn't happy when Harper first cut her long locks back in 2018

Back in 2019, during a holiday in Southern Italy, Victoria and Harper headed to the spa. In a picture shared on Instagram, she wrote: "Mummy and me spa day. Reflexology with mummy today." Another clip saw Victoria pan up and down Harper as she relaxed with her arms behind her head with a huge smile on her face! Captioning it, she added: "Special time with mummy x."

Reflexology is an alternative medicine involving the application of pressure to the feet and hands with specific thumb, finger, and hand techniques. Many believe it has the ability to stimulate nerve functions that help your body increase your energy levels, circulation, reduce stress, pain and restore natural balance.