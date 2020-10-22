Vogue Williams' daily diet revealed: her breakfast, lunch and dinner The TV star eats healthily with the odd cheat day

Heart radio host and model Vogue Williams has quite the fan base these days and we're not surprised – the stunning presenter is super down to earth and loves to share her day to day highs and lows with her social media fans, making her really relatable.

Vogue, who is married to former Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews and is mum to Theodore, two, and Gigi Margaux, three months, has spoken several times about how she keeps her slim figure in shape.

The star likes to combine regular gym workouts with healthy eating – but she isn't averse to the odd treat! "I try to eat clean all week and always have a cheat day on weekends so I don't crave sweet things and pizza in between," Vogue told independent.ie.

Here we take a look at Vogue Williams' daily diet…

What does Vogue Williams eat for breakfast?

Thirty-five-year-old Vogue starts her day with a nutritious breakfast.

In 2019, the mum-of-two told her Instagram fans that for breakfast she had "porridge made with milk and water, berries and honey" alongside "two or three cups of tea" and "two marshmallows because I saw them in the fridge and couldn't help myself". We love that!

However, she eats varied breakfasts, previously telling independent.ie: "A typical day would start off with egg and avocado on two slices of toast and a giant mug of tea."

Vogue likes to eat healthily and works out regularly

What does Vogue Williams eat for lunch?

Vogue's lunches sound both healthy and delicious – and she's a sucker for the bread course like us.

Posting about dining out for lunch with husband Spencer, Vogue revealed: "I can't help eating the bread and then I kind of ruin my meal because I'm full!"

Vogue and Spencer shared two starters – tuna tartare and tuna tacos – before tucking into prawns and grilled octopus for their mains. However, Vogue admitted she couldn't finish the meal because she was too full from the bread roll she had eaten.

Vogue shares a snap of her pizza on Instagram

In another Instagram post, Vogue has previously told fans that she ate: "Half a massaman curry with boiled rice and half a pad thai with boiled rice." Yum!

What does Vogue Williams eat for dinner?

Vogue is just like us when it comes to dinner. Speaking to yourhealthyliving.co.uk she revealed: "I really enjoy cooking. I probably don’t do it as much as I should though. I do a lot of batch cooking, like I recently made a load of bruschetta the other day and I’ll also make up a batch of bolognese. I really love to cook a good steak with vegetables. I like simple food that’s healthy and easy to cook."

Vogue also told independent.ie how she likes to eat a stir fry with brown rice or courgette bolognese. Then afterwards, she's partial to Greek yoghurt with some mixed nuts, blueberries and agave syrup. On her cheat days she'll grab a burger, pizza or a Chinese.

Vogue and Spencer tucked into a tasty roast

What does Vogue Williams snack on?

Vogue is a fan of ice cream too

Unsurprisingly, Vogue's snacks are pretty healthy and include hummus and oatcakes or some berries. She's a fan of protein shakes following exercise – her favourite contains banana, almond milk and peanut butter.