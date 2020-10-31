Victoria Beckham's scary Halloween cake is actually terrifying Cruz Beckham impresses his mother with an epic cake

Victoria Beckham showed off son Cruz’s blood-red Halloween cake to her 28million followers. The shocking creation is covered in edible sugar shards that look like bloodied broken glass pieces.

Cruz, 15, presented the rather scary looking masterpiece on a wooden platter, which is also covered in fractured pieces of 'glass'.

Victoria was proud of her son's creation

The cake appears to have a wet buttercream icing that has been dyed with food colouring to provide the gory crimson colour. Looking closely, the cake has droplets of what could be jam, used to resemble blood.

Victoria’s close up picture of the oozing cake was accompanied by the caption: "@cruzbeckham has been baking for Halloween."

Cruz Beckham showed off his baking skills

At the same time as Victoria sharing the seasonal treat on her Instagram Stories, Cruz took to his own Instagram account to show off his hard work. In the caption, he poked fun at his mum who had clearly rushed to social media to share the creation, and he wrote: "Before my mum steals the credit."

In the background, Cruz has also got the bright red food colouring all over a tea towel and baking tray, leaving a mess in the family kitchen.

David and Harper also got into the Halloween spirit on social media

The Beckhams have all been keen to celebrate this spooky holiday, as David shared a fun photograph with daughter Harper, sporting Halloween jumpers and pretend fangs while tucking into toffee apples.

The Beckhams are currently residing at their countryside home in the Cotswolds and have recently been enjoying outdoor pursuits such as foraging.

