David Beckham unveils four unbelievable cakes following son Brooklyn's engagement The former footballer had the most decadent spread!

David Beckham left Instagram fans stunned on Sunday when he unveiled not one, not two or even three, but four amazing cakes.

"Had the most amazing cakes yesterday made by @katiehurstt in aid of Katherine House Hospice…@boredom.baking thank you x," the former footballer captioned one of the snaps, which showed a decadent, three-tiered Victoria Sponge cake filled with piped cream and topped with fresh berries. A further three photo unveiled pink, purple, blue and green buttercream-topped cupcakes, a variety of chocolate and Oreo cupcakes and a lemon drizzle ring cake, which David described as "my favourite." Yum!

Although the father-of-four did not reveal why the incredible spread was delivered to their Cotswolds house, it was likely to celebrate his son Brooklyn Beckham's engagement to Nicola Peltz, which was announced on Saturday.

David enjoyed four varieties of cake over the weekend

The newly engaged couple shared the exciting news with a gorgeous photo of themselves in the garden, courtesy of Brooklyn's younger sister Harper. In the snap, Nicola could be seen sporting a yellow dress from Victoria's fashion brand and her new engagement ring, while her fiance looked dapper in a suit.

Victoria and David have both since shared their own congratulations; on Sunday, David posted the same photo and wrote: "Congratulations to these two beautiful people. As they begin this exciting journey together we are so so happy for you guys @brooklynbeckham @nicolaannepeltz @victoriabeckham."

The sweet treats were likely to celebrate Brooklyn Beckham's engagement to Nicola Peltz

It was quickly met by support from fans, who were quick to share their well-wishes for the happy couple. "So so happy for them," one wrote, and another added, "Congrats guys." A third joked: "Baby Brooklyn is all grown...I feel old."

After their lavish selection of sweet treats on Saturday, Brooklyn and Nicola spent Sunday in the garden with a drinks jug filled with fresh strawberries, mint leaves and ice - likely one of many different celebrations the couple will enjoy over the next couple of weeks.

