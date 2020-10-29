David Beckham makes mouth-watering Halloween treats for his kids Victoria Beckham tried to take the credit for her husband's hard work!

David Beckham shared some behind-the-scenes photos of his latest culinary success on Wednesday.

In a series of snaps posted to his Instagram Stories, the former footballer showed off the delicious looking toffee apples he had made for his family.

MORE: Princess Anne is neighbours with Victoria and David Beckham and Amanda Holden

In the first picture, two apples could be seen, and they had clearly been dipped in a generous serving of toffee as well as edible glitter before being left to set.

David captioned the image: "Halloween prep, toffee apples." The star then added: "I'm posting now so my wife doesn't claim to have made these… Haha @victoriabeckham."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside David and Harper Beckham's magical day at the zoo

In the next photo, another couple of toffee apples could be seen, and these ones had a darker coating. The dad-of-four wrote: "I mean come on, even I'm pretty impressed with my first try."

MORE: David and Victoria Beckham reveal beautiful home decoration plans

SEE: Victoria Beckham's new photo of David and Harper will melt your heart

He then added a gif which read: "NO SLEEP" and commented: "Kids won't sleep tonight."

Hilariously, just an hour later, Victoria took to her own Instagram Stories where she shared another photo of the apples, in which she tagged her husband.

She captioned the snap: "Look what I made!"

David made delicious treats for his family

David then re-shared the image, adding a gif which read: "Stop Lying."

Either way, it looks like the Beckham family are in for a delicious Halloween treat!

Victoria and David, who married in 1999, share three sons: Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 18, and Cruz, 15, as well as daughter Harper, who is nine.

Half-term has been a fun-packed week for Harper, who spent some time on Thursday at Cotswold Wildlife Park.

READ: How the Beckhams’ Cotswolds home has DOUBLED in value

The dad-of-four was proud of his efforts

Even better, she had a special assignment, becoming a Junior Zoo Keeper for the day!

Doting dad David posted a series of photos and clips documenting the special occasion to his Instagram account, and it looks like they both had the time of their lives.

After jam-packed day feeding penguins, a tapir, capybaras, a tortoise, lemurs, and even giraffes, the pair posed for a selfie which showed them topping off their fun day with ice cream. Yum!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.