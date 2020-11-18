Check your chorizo! Tesco issues urgent food recall after shock contamination The supermarket will issue a full refund to those affected

Tesco has issued a recall of its spicy chorizo slices over fears it has been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

A customer notice released on the Food Standard Agency (FSA) website reads: "We have been made aware of detection Listeria monocytogenes in one batch code of Tesco 16 Spicy Chorizo Slices 80g and we have decided to recall this product."

What is Listeriosis?

Listeriosis is usually caused by eating food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Although it is possible to get it from many different types of food, it is more common with unpasteurised milk (and any dairy products made from it), soft cheeses such as camembert and chilled ready-to-eat foods including deli meats.

What are the symptoms of Listeriosis?

Symptoms include a high temperature (over 38), muscle ache or pain, chills, vomiting and diarrhoea.

Although some people may only experience mild symptoms, it could be more serious for vulnerable people. These include people aged 65 years and over, pregnant women and their unborn babies, and those with weakened immune systems.

What should I do if I have the recalled product?

Customers who have bought Tesco 16 Spicy Chorizo Slices 80g with a use by date of 19 December 2020 are encouraged not to consume it. Instead, return the product to your local Tesco store for a full refund – no receipt is necessary.

The supermarket has recalled its Spicy Chorizo Slices with a use by date of 19 December 2020

So if you're a fan of chorizo and have recently been shopping in Tesco's, then it's worth checking your fridge!

This comes shortly after the supermarket was also forced to recall Aptamil Multigrain Banana and Berry Cereal 7+ months, which may contain small pieces of blue plastic.

The affected products are the 200g bags with a best before date of 07/07/21. According to Tesco, the plastic found inside the cereal is used to make the packaging. The notice added: "The plastic is clearly visible in contrast to the cereal."

