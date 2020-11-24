Gordon Ramsay has confirmed the reopening of his restaurant Savoy Grill next week, and revealed that his team are taking Christmas bookings already.

Following the announcement that restaurants in England will be allowed to reopen again when lockdown restrictions are eased next month, the celebrity chef said: "We CANNOT wait to welcome you back to @gordonramsayrestaurants in December… visit my stories to book!! Gx."

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay shows off jaw-dropping view from Cornwall home

However, on his website, Gordan reassured customers that the restaurant will be taking every precaution to remain a safe place amid the ongoing pandemic. The message read: "Your wellbeing is important to us, please note we have introduced new measures into our restaurants, including social distancing, enhanced cleaning and hand sanitiser stations."

Fans rushed to share their delight, with one writing: "I cannot wait." Another remarked: "Just brilliant." A third person said: "Fantastic food and just a fantastic experience. Highly recommend it anyone."

Gordon has several restaurants – both fine dining and casual eateries – around the world, including 15 in London alone. Although his passion lies with being a chef, Gordon recently announced a surprising career move with the news that he will soon be hosting the brand new BBC game show, Bank Balance.

Gordon has 15 restaurants in London

"This is going to be truly epic," he said. "It is such an intense game with so much jeopardy to win big and lose even bigger, where the difference between failure and success is always in the balance."

The dad-of-five is already an international star on the small screen thanks to Hell's Kitchen, MasterChef, Gordon Ramsay Behind Bars, Gordon's Great Escapes as well as the UK series Gordon, Gino & Fred: American Road Trip.

