We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you haven't already prepared your Thanksgiving dessert (or even if you have!), we'd recommend taking a look at Jamie Oliver's decadent sticky toffee pudding recipe. Move over pumpkin pie, there's a new dessert in town!

MORE: 10 tasty Thanksgiving recipes: gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan alternatives

A traditionally British dessert, sticky toffee pudding is made up of a moist sponge cake made with finely chopped dates, covered in a toffee sauce.

Hear us out – it may not be one of the traditional dishes that make it onto your dining table, but Jamie's recipe is infused with all the flavours you associate with the holiday. We'd happily serve ourselves a huge portion of the comfort food any time throughout winter, so we'll be making this long after Thanksgiving is over.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Oliver Shares Funny Video Of Wife Jools Dancing With Their Sons

The celebrity chef took to Instagram to share his recipe for sticky toffee pudding flavoured with leftover roasted pumpkin, spices and Earl Grey tea – and if it tastes half as good as it looks then we're in for a treat.

SHOP: 15 Thanksgiving gifts inspired by Meghan Markle's first family Thanksgiving in the US

"Happy Thanksgiving to my friends and family celebrating today! Here's a lovely recipe inspired by Thanksgiving flavours that's a little bit different for your tables this year...pumpkin sticky toffee pudding!! Baked in a bundt tin and packed with spices, dates and, of course, pumpkin and caramel sauce, it's a joy for the tastebuds this one. Recipe link in my bio. Happy Thanksgiving x," Jamie captioned the post.

Don't have a Bundt tin? He reassured fans it wasn't necessary, stating on his website: "It’s great served in a Bundt tin like this and looks pretty spectacular, but feel free to go old school and traybake it, if you prefer."

After soaking the dates in tea, the dad-of-five then added the roasted pumpkin and blitzed the ingredients to a purée. He later added the date purée to his cake mixture and baked it for 45 to 50 minutes, using this time to whip up his sticky toffee sauce.

Bundt cake tin, £10.90, Amazon

Once it's cooked, Jamie suggests brushing the Bundt cake with the sauce to create "a delicate, crispy surface", or poke small holes into your traybake and pour one-third of the sauce over it.

To top it off, the chef recommends serving it with a sprinkle of sea salt, your choice of cream or ice cream, plus the remaining sauce on the side.

RELATED: Celebrating Thanksgiving? This pumpkin pie recipe has just 3 simple steps

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.