Jamie Oliver just took cheese toasties to the next level with amazing hack The celebrity chef has revolutionised a classic lunch

We all love a cheese toastie don't we? Simple, quick, tasty – it's a British lunch staple.

Now chef Jamie Oliver has upped the toastie stakes by sharing an amazing tip that had never occurred to us. The dad-of-five adds EXTRA cheese to his toastie on the outside of the actual sandwich. We know, mind-blowing.

The star shared the recipe on his Instagram page with a link to the full method on his Bio. Jamie writes: "I’m not messing about here – this is the ultimate one and it’s going to blow your mind. But there is a particular sequence of events that needs to happen in order to achieve the No. 1 toasted cheese sarnie."

MORE: Jamie Oliver shares the BEST hack for a quick and easy crumble

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Oliver creates brilliant cheesy 'crown' for wife Jools

He adds that white bloomer bread is his loaf of choice to achieve the perfect toastie, before explaining his groundbreaking method in detail.

MORE: When to book a Christmas supermarket delivery slot: Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda & more

First Jamie butters both sides of the bread slices. OK, so far it's all fairly normal. Then he adds grated cheese, presses the slices and cheese together and cooks in the frying pan.

Next comes the crazy bit.

Jamie takes the toastie out of the pan and throws in some grated cheese on its own; the toastie then sits upon this lovely cheese bed. Jamie says the result is a 'doily-like crust' on the toastie.

MORE: Banana bread is back! 4 yummy loaves to make in lockdown

All die-hard toastie fans know that the hard crusts of cheese which spill out of the bread are the tastiest bits. Now Jamie has gone a step further by adding a whole sheet of this moreish cheese layer. Yum!

His followers were just as impressed as we are, with one posting: "Oh I am loving the cheeeeeeese!" and another saying, "That cheese toastie looks #yummy!" We know what our next lunch is going to be…