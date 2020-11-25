Kate Thomas
Thanksgiving means one thing – pumpkin pie! Try this easy recipe to celebrate the holiday in style
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and we'll be going all out to create the perfect homemade feast this year. From Jennifer Garner's family cornbread recipe to delicious holiday meal ideas – including vegan and low-fat options – we've got you covered.
DISCOVER: 15 Thanksgiving gifts inspired by Meghan Markle's first celebrations in the US
If there's one thing Thanksgiving is synonymous with, it's pumpkin pie. Instead of opting for a store-bought dessert this year, why not try making your own?
This delicious treat couldn't be easier to bake. Try this super simple recipe from HELLO!'s archives…
Fancy a slice of pumpkin pie? Thanksgiving sorted in three easy steps
Pumpkin pie recipe (serves 4)
INGREDIENTS
Ingredients for pumpkin pie
- 500g pumpkin purée (steamed and drained well through cloth)
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ tsp nutmeg
- 120ml milk
- 120ml double cream
- 4 eggs
- 220g honey (slightly warm)
METHOD
Method for pumpkin pie
Step 1
Blind bake the sweet paste (base) then brush with egg wash
Step 2
Mix together the salt, nutmeg, milk and cream and add into the beaten egg then add the puree
Step 3
Lastly, add the warm honey and pour into the tart shell and bake at 180°C for 10 minutes and 160°C for about 20 minutes
Topping cream
- 100g crème fraiche
- 100g whipped cream
Thanks to Head Chef Julian Ward at JW Steakhouse jwsteakhouse.co.uk