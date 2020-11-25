Celebrating Thanksgiving? This pumpkin pie recipe has just 3 simple steps We're drooling...

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and we'll be going all out to create the perfect homemade feast this year. From Jennifer Garner's family cornbread recipe to delicious holiday meal ideas – including vegan and low-fat options – we've got you covered.

If there's one thing Thanksgiving is synonymous with, it's pumpkin pie. Instead of opting for a store-bought dessert this year, why not try making your own?

This delicious treat couldn't be easier to bake. Try this super simple recipe from HELLO!'s archives…

Fancy a slice of pumpkin pie? Thanksgiving sorted in three easy steps

Pumpkin pie recipe (serves 4)

INGREDIENTS

500g pumpkin purée (steamed and drained well through cloth)

½ tsp salt

½ tsp nutmeg

120ml milk

120ml double cream

4 eggs

220g honey (slightly warm)

METHOD

Step 1

Blind bake the sweet paste (base) then brush with egg wash

Step 2

Mix together the salt, nutmeg, milk and cream and add into the beaten egg then add the puree

Step 3

Lastly, add the warm honey and pour into the tart shell and bake at 180°C for 10 minutes and 160°C for about 20 minutes

Topping cream

100g crème fraiche

100g whipped cream

Thanks to Head Chef Julian Ward at JW Steakhouse jwsteakhouse.co.uk