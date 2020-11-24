Cooking omelettes can be a tricky thing to master – sometimes they resemble scrambled eggs and most of the time they look (and taste!) nothing like the meals you get at cafes and restaurants. Enter celebrity chef Jamie Oliver!

The Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On star has shared a cooking tutorial with his Instagram fans that reveals how he makes his favourite "silky" omelette – and it only takes 45 seconds.

"This is something my kids love, something I like to have for breakfast, brunch, lunch, midnight munchies…" Jamie explained in the video.

After whisking two eggs, pouring the mixture into a hot saucepan and adding grated cheddar cheese, he then simply rolled the finished product onto a piece of toast. And voila, breakfast is served!

Jamie continued: "I want to show you that we've created the most incredible texture like a croissant or puff pastry." He even described it as "potentially the most amazing omelette in the world", not that we needed any more persuading to try it out ourselves after he showed off the melted cheese oozing out of the middle.

But there was one part of the cooking process that fans wanted more information about – how to fold the omelette in the pan.

"I feel like we missed out on the rolling of the omelette?!" one follower wrote, and another responded: "Most important piece of information!"

A third fan commented: "Show us the folding please!!" while a fourth remarked: "How do you fold it?? I always destroy it during folding."

The celebrity chef's kids love his cheese omelette

And if you're looking for more cheesy food inspiration, Jamie also revealed how to make the ultimate cheese toastie. The dad-of-five adds EXTRA cheese to his toastie on the outside of the actual sandwich to create a 'doily-like crust'. Yum!

He wrote: "I’m not messing about here – this is the ultimate one and it’s going to blow your mind. But there is a particular sequence of events that needs to happen in order to achieve the No. 1 toasted cheese sarnie."

