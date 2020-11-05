14 best Thanksgiving hostess gift ideas we'd totally gift Meghan Markle

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It’s Meghan Markle’s first Thanksgiving back home in the U.S. since she settled back in Los Angeles with Prince Harry and baby Archie – and while the family might not miss the chilly weather as they enjoy their Turkey Day feast in the mild California climate, we’re betting they’ll be missing tastes and treats from back in Britain – and maybe even including some in their Thanksgiving celebration.

RELATED: Meghan and Harry's first Thanksgiving together stateside: A peek Inside their home

So that’s why we’ve come up with a list of Thanksgiving hostess gifts that Meghan Markle (and just about anyone hosting Thanksgiving this year!), would love from Harvey Nichols – also known affectionately as “Harvey Nicks” – the perfect place to start for all things British.

Meghan Markle, seen during a 2018 Thanksgiving eve visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen, inspired our pick of hostess gifts with a nod to her faves, from cooking to scented candles

The iconic British retailer was established in 1831 when Benjamin Harvey opened a small linen shop on the corner of Knightsbridge and Sloane Street in London. But these days you can find a whole variety of chic British-loved gifts for delivery Stateside – so even if you’re not attending Thanksgiving dinner in person, you can also send along a thoughtful gift instead – and there’s even a section dedicated to fab fall fashion to wear for the celebration.

RELATED: Meghan Markle's dinner date night look is surprisingly affordable

Our edit of Meghan-worthy Thanksgiving hostess gifts range from scented candles and handmade greeting cards or environmentally-friendly presents such as sustainable tea, to traditional treats and even a stunning but sophisticated piece of jewellery in case you are looking for a more personal present to say thank you on the day.

Meghan Markle-inspired Thanksgiving hostess gifts you'll love

Based in Sussex, England, Five Dollar Shake creates handmade 3D greeting cards like this one embellished with glitter and tiny sequins.

Five Dollar Shake ‘Thank You’ card, $‌5.99/£4.95, Harvey Nichols

Sure you could bring a bottle of wine over – but why not put a twist on that tradition with a gift bottle of hand-popped popcorn by Surrey-based Popcorn Kitchen in flavours like chocolate orange, white chocolate and raspberry and salted caramel, shown.

Popcorn Kitchen Salted Caramel Popcorn Gift Bottle, $‌9.99/£8.95, Harvey Nichols

In three flavours – traditional, ginger and amaretto – these sweet mince pies, a UK holiday tradition, are freshly baked in small batches so order them in the run-up to Thanksgiving.

12 Mini Mince Pies Selection, $‌11/£9.95, Harvey Nichols

Meghan adores elephants – she even narrated Disney's documentary about the beautiful animals this year. Williamson Tea are serving up this pack of 40 sustainable English Breakfast teabags that come in a collectible container featuring a Kenyan elephant and her baby – the tea is harvested at a farm in the Kenyan highlands – wrapped up for the winter in tartan.

Williamson Tea Winter Warmer English Breakfast Teabags, $13/£10.95, Harvey Nichols

Harvey Nichols’ exclusive apron is minimalist, fair trade and sustainably sourced and made from organic cotton – we're sure Meghan would love it.

‘Keep It Clean’ Apron, $‌15/£12.95, Harvey Nichols

This ground coffee from Grind, which has its roastery and barista training lab based in Shoreditch, London, has notes of chocolate, cream and hazelnut, perfect to serve after a Thanksgiving feast. It’s also made from certified organic coffee beans sourced from sustainable farms – so it’s a win-win!

Grind House Blend Ground Coffee, $‌15/£12.95, Harvey Nichols

Best gift bag ever! You can make a carry-all part of your gift by presenting your Thanksgiving dishes or gifts to the host in this fashionable, reusable Harvey Nichols tote.

Harvey Nichols Posh Nosh Foodmarket Bag, $‌15/£12.95, Harvey Nichols

Thanksgiving is the season for seasoning! And any foodie host will appreciate this gourmet Guérande salt flecked with truffles...

Truffle Sea Salt Gift Box, $‌21/£18.95, Harvey Nichols

Channel retro candy shop vibes with a big jar filled with raspberry and cream sweets by Stockley’s in Lancashire, England – a Harvey Nichols exclusive.

Raspberry Ripple Sweeties Jar, $‌28/£24.95, Harvey Nichols

A 28-piece assortment of luxury dark, milk and white chocolates to share from French chocolatier Michel Cluizel.

Michel Cluizel Moonlight Kingdom No. 28 Chocolate Box, $44/£39.95, Harvey Nichols

Made by one of Britain’s oldest chocolate makers Charbonnel et Walker – a favourite of Princess Diana – these truffles are inspired by a 17th-century recipe belonging to the Second Earl of Sandwich. Plus, we love that pretty striped box!

Charbonnel et Walker Milk and Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel Truffles, $51/£45.95, Harvey Nichols

This luxurious scented candle will bring the ultimate holiday ambiance to any home with notes of spruce, orange and gingerbread.

Tiziana Terenzi Spicy Snow Candle, $83/£75, Harvey Nichols

Chef Monica Galetti of chic London restaurant Mere uses this vibrant green Spanish olive oil for everything from cooking to simply dipping freshly baked bread in it to appreciate its notes of tomatillo, artichoke and fig – it’s that delicious!

First Day of Harvest Gold Reserve Extra Virgin Olive Oil by Chef Monica Galetti, $‌105/£95, Harvey Nichols

Looking for a more personal gift to say thanks? You can’t go wrong with this hand-finished bracelet with heart-shaped Swarovski crystal orb created by quintessential British designer Vivienne Westwood.

Vivienne Westwood Ariella Rose Gold-Tone Bracelet, $110/£100, Harvey Nichols

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.