Sophie Hamilton
Try this fun winter recipe: cheese and vodka fondue to make lockdown a whole lot more bearable – from the people at Black Cow
It's winter, we're in lockdown, so who's up for a fun throwback recipe to cheer them up? Us!
The people at Black Cow have collaborated with chef Mark Hix to create a dish that will have many readers reminiscing over 80s dinner parties and apres-ski supper on the slopes – and it's got a naughty boozy kick!
That's right: the fondue is back, and we're pretty excited about it to be honest. Follow the recipe below and enjoy…
Cheese and Vodka Fondue
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS
- 250ml double cream
- 200g Black Cow Deluxe Cheddar cheese, grated (or your normal cheddar)
- 80-100ml Black Cow vodka or more if you wish
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Go retro with this throwback fondue recipe
KitchenCraft 3-in-1 Fondue Set, £20.72, Amazon
INSTRUCTIONS
Step 1
Put the cream, Black Cow cheese and vodka into a bowl over a pan of simmering water, stir-every so often until the cheese has melted and the mixture is of a thick, sauce-like consistency.
Step 2
If you have a fondue set then simply put the ingredients into the pot, light the burner and stir every so often.
Step 3
Season to taste and add more vodka if you wish.
Step 4
To serve, carefully skewer anything you wish to dip (ie potatoes, fresh or cooked vegetables, cubes of bread etc) onto a fondue skewer or wooden kebab stick and get stuck in.
Black Cow Cheddar can be purchased from the Black Cow website
