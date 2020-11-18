﻿
fondue

Fondues are back! Go retro with this fun cheese and vodka recipe

Put on the 80's tunes and dig out the fondue set

Sophie Hamilton

It's winter, we're in lockdown, so who's up for a fun throwback recipe to cheer them up? Us!

The people at Black Cow have collaborated with chef Mark Hix to create a dish that will have many readers reminiscing over 80s dinner parties and apres-ski supper on the slopes – and it's got a naughty boozy kick!

That's right: the fondue is back, and we're pretty excited about it to be honest. Follow the recipe below and enjoy…

Loading the player...

Cheese and Vodka Fondue

Serves 4

 

INGREDIENTS

 

  • 250ml double cream
  • 200g Black Cow Deluxe Cheddar cheese, grated (or your normal cheddar)
  • 80-100ml Black Cow vodka or more if you wish
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper

cheese-fondue

Go retro with this throwback fondue recipe

INSTRUCTIONS

 

Step 1

Put the cream, Black Cow cheese and vodka into a bowl over a pan of simmering water, stir-every so often until the cheese has melted and the mixture is of a thick, sauce-like consistency.

Step 2

If you have a fondue set then simply put the ingredients into the pot, light the burner and stir every so often.

Step 3

Season to taste and add more vodka if you wish.

Step 4

To serve, carefully skewer anything you wish to dip (ie potatoes, fresh or cooked vegetables, cubes of bread etc) onto a fondue skewer or wooden kebab stick and get stuck in.

