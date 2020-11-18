We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's winter, we're in lockdown, so who's up for a fun throwback recipe to cheer them up? Us!

The people at Black Cow have collaborated with chef Mark Hix to create a dish that will have many readers reminiscing over 80s dinner parties and apres-ski supper on the slopes – and it's got a naughty boozy kick!

That's right: the fondue is back, and we're pretty excited about it to be honest. Follow the recipe below and enjoy…

Cheese and Vodka Fondue

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS

250ml double cream

200g Black Cow Deluxe Cheddar cheese, grated (or your normal cheddar)

80-100ml Black Cow vodka or more if you wish

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1

Put the cream, Black Cow cheese and vodka into a bowl over a pan of simmering water, stir-every so often until the cheese has melted and the mixture is of a thick, sauce-like consistency.

Step 2

If you have a fondue set then simply put the ingredients into the pot, light the burner and stir every so often.

Step 3

Season to taste and add more vodka if you wish.

Step 4

To serve, carefully skewer anything you wish to dip (ie potatoes, fresh or cooked vegetables, cubes of bread etc) onto a fondue skewer or wooden kebab stick and get stuck in.

