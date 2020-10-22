Emma Willis left surprised by husband Matt's homemade dinner

Emma Willis shared a glimpse inside her family life on Wednesday night after her husband Matt whipped up a delicious homemade meal.

Emma, Matt and their three children Isabelle 11, Ace, eight, and four-year-old Trixie sat down to enjoy a hearty pie – the perfect comfort food to keep warm on a cool autumn day.

The Voice star posted a photo of the dish on Instagram Stories, and judging by the golden brown pastry and risen edges, Matt has some impressive culinary skills!

However, the evening didn't turn out quite as Emma had expected after Matt decided to take the decorations into his own hands.

"When @mattjwillis makes pie…" she wrote, followed by the eye-roll emoji. One look at the very rude shape that topped the pie and we can see why Emma was disappointed.

Sharing a similar snap on his own social media, Matt quipped: "Make the pie they said." We're not sure that's what Emma had in mind!

Matt's homemade pie had very unusual decorations on top!

The TV star also gave fans another look inside their family kitchen last week when she shared a new photo of her son Ace, writing: "My little style icon (Ace, not Matt)."

The stylish eight-year-old wore his bright blonde tresses loose, and could also be seen sporting a pink top which he paired with ripped jeans and trainers.

Emma and Matt's son Ace is so stylish!

It wasn't long before Emma's fans rushed to the comment section of her post to leave sweet comments. "Amazing," one gushed. "Ace is awesome and looking amazing. Love you all," said another, while a third declared: "A lot of love for this."

In the background, large cream cabinets lined the walls, providing plenty of storage space for Emma and Matt's kitchen utensils and food. The island unit was painted blue at the bottom with wooden stools pushed underneath, allowing the family to sit and eat at the breakfast bar.

Other features include a huge fridge and an oven surrounded by white splashback tiles, while previous photos have shown the open-plan space leads to a large dining table. It's clear the kitchen has everything the family needs to create delicious meals.

