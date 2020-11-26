﻿
Emma Willis' son Ace designs his own neon rainbow birthday cake – and it's so unique

Happy birthday to Emma and Matt Willis' son!

Ainhoa Barcelona

Emma Willis' son was given the best birthday treat this year – designing his very own cake! Ace, who turned nine on Wednesday, was given free rein to create his own masterpiece and the finished product he came up with is a real piece of art.

Emma proudly showed off her son's design on Instagram, first sharing the sketch of the four-tiered cake Ace had drawn. "He wanted to design his own cake this year! And after a few technical tweaks…" Emma wrote.

The next snap showed the results – a vibrant neon-coloured cake with the words 'Happy Birthday Ace' stamped along the side, topped off with colourful iced flowers and sprinkles, not to mention multi-coloured candles.

Inside, the Victoria Sponge cake was filled with a selection of sweets that cascaded out of the centre with every slice cut.

Heaven is a Cupcake, the St Albans-based company who made the cake, reposted Emma and her husband Matt's photos and thanked them for supporting a small local business.

emma-willis-son-birthday-cake

How amazing is Ace's birthday cake?

The Voice presenter also shared the sweetest tribute to her birthday boy on her main Instagram feed, with a photo of the pair hugging on the couch. "Happy birthday baby boy. 9 years gone in the blink of an eye, it really does fly by doesn't it..." Emma wrote.

emma-willis-son-cake-inside

A peek inside the sugary treat

"He's the kindest kid with the sweetest of souls, I am constantly in awe of him. Pure and true in everything he does, open minded, thoughtful, inquisitive and a creative mind that is constantly exploring. He melts my heart daily, and I hope he kisses me like this forever. Keep being you Squidge..."

Meanwhile, Busted singer Matt shared his own personal snaps, including one showing Ace holding a guitar. "The only thing I ever wanted was to be a dad. Happy birthday to my beautiful boy Ace…" the musician wrote.

 
 

 

