Jamie Oliver's daily diet: what the celebrity chef eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner The dad-of-five favours a healthy diet full of veg

Jamie Oliver is one of telly's most successful chefs – most of us have one of his cookbooks lying around the kitchen at home, right?

He's the guy who made Italian food accessible and taught us a plethora of easy ways to create amazing dishes. You just know when you cook a Jamie meal it's going to taste good.

But what about the man himself… What does he eat at home? In a recent interview with Radio Times, the chef revealed he has lost weight by cutting down on his meat intake. He said: "I pushed meat down, pushed veggies up, got more sleep and more movement.”

What does Jamie Oliver eat for breakfast?

Looks like the star chef is pretty healthy when it comes to the first meal of the day.

On his website, he shares a recipe for his wife Jools' granola, saying: "Granola is a great way to enjoy all the different types of dried fruits, nuts and seeds that you might not otherwise get in your diet," adding, "Granola is also the perfect portable breakfast."

Jamie recommends eggs for breakfast

He's also a fan of eggs for brekkie. Posting a clip of a boiled egg on his Instagram page, Jamie wrote: "Bank holiday weekend starts now!! Who's having eggs this morning?"

What does Jamie Oliver eat for lunch?

Jamie is known for his incredible and varied salads so we're betting these dishes play a big part in his weekly lunch menu. The father-of-five is also partial to a good soup.

On his Instagram, he revealed: "This is a favourite in my house!! Minestrone soup." He continued: "You have seen me cooking this up on #KeepCookingCarryOn this week! It's such a versatile recipe to mix up depending on what veggies you've got at home right now." Yum!

What does Jamie Oliver eat for dinner?

Hearty family suppers are the order of the day in the Oliver household – something both parents and children enjoy. Jamie recently posted one his top dinner dishes to eat at home – and guess what, it's pasta!

"This is a family favourite in our house!! Sweet pea and prawn pasta shells. This is Jools' recipe, not mine, I just love to get stuck in and give it a good shake up! It can get messy though haha. Give it a go as this is a great, quick, last-minute lunch or dinner. All the ingredients live happily in the store cupboard or freezer."

The star is also a fan of good old Yorkshire puddings with his Sunday roast. He said on Instagram: "Yorkshire puddings light, crispy, fluffy, pillows of joy, fantastic with any roast dinner!! I also really love them with smoked salmon or trout with a creamy horseradish sauce so good ....Who's with me?!"

Jamie may have reduced his meat consumption but steak is still a favourite. "This is my version of seared steak with red chimichurri!!" he said on his social media. "This is exactly the sorta thing I cook up for date night with Jools....Honestly, this will take your next steak night up a level!!"

What does Jamie Oliver snack on?

Jamie told the Radio Times that when he started eating less meat, he incorporated a new ingredient into his diet: nuts. "They make you half as likely to have a heart attack. Feed them to your kids as well," he advised.