Jamie Oliver has the best hack for cooking speedy crispy chicken The celebrity chef doesn't use eggs or flour in his recipe

If you're a fan of crispy chicken, you probably use the same method as we do – chicken breast pieces dipped in flour, egg and breadcrumbs. But hold fire, because celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has shared his technique and it's MUCH easier than our way.

Taking to his Instagram page, the father-of-five posted the recipe for his Crispy Garlicky Chicken (which looks amazing by the way) and his cooking method is unconventional yet amazing.

Jamie wrote: "Mid-week dinner inspo for you all from #QuickAndEasyFood - my crispy garlicky chicken. Super-simple to put together, this is a great, fast method for really good, crispy crumbed chicken, and I’ve added garlic for extra flavour."

On his recipe page, he reveals his secret is: "Pounding the chicken, both before adding the crumbs and to help them to stick, tenderises the meat and makes it even quicker to cook."

Jamie puts the chicken breasts between two pieces of greaseproof paper then gives the meat a 'whack' with the base of a big non-stick frying pan. Love it!

He then gets his breadcrumb and garlic mix, pats it over the chicken, puts the paper back on top and gives it another whack so the breadcrumbs stick – so no need for an egg mixture! Next, he fries up the chicken in olive oil. Genius.

There were scores of compliments from his followers, with one posting: "Aha! Great way of doing it with the paper then you can turn it!!! Def try that next time." Another said: "Omg I have to try this. Looks amazing and soooo tasty."

Jamie's recipe made one fan question her whole cooking process, as they wrote: "I always coat mine in egg and mustard first... have I been doing it wrong all my life?" We have to say, the mustard addition sounds pretty tasty too.

Who's cooking crispy garlic chicken this weekend then?

