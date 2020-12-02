Fancy Meghan Markle's favourite wine this Christmas? Grab this amazing Aldi alternative The Duchess of Sussex's blog was named after her favourite lifestyle blog, The Tig

Aldi has confirmed they are stocking a new Super Tuscan, which is a wine style that the Duchess of Sussex has frequently noted as her favourite.

Luckily for shoppers, the supermarket's version - called Piccini Super Tuscan 2016 - comes in at a much purse friendlier price of just £9.99 compared to similar bottles that can retail up to and over £100.

READ: Meghan Markle's daily diet revealed - what the Duchess loves to eat

Prior to her marriage to Prince Harry in May 2018, Meghan ran a successful lifestyle blog called The Tig – and named the website after her favourite Italian wine, Tignanello.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 5 food the royals love to eat

Considered one of Italy's finest, Meghan's favourite red wine is a blend of predominantly Sangiovese, with some Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc mixed in.

MORE: Aldi shoppers are in for a treat! Get £5 roast dinners direct to your door

SEE: The best photos of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle raising a toast

"It wasn't just red or white - suddenly I understood what people meant by the body, legs, structure of wine. It was an ah-ha moment at its finest. For me, it became a 'Tig' moment - a moment of getting it," the former actress wrote on the about page, before the site shut down in 2017. "From that point on, any new awareness, any new discovery or 'ohhhhh, I get it!' moment was a 'Tig' moment."

Although she isn't a big drinker, Meghan does like to indulge with one glass every now and then. She has previously told Best Health: "Of course I'm going to have that glass of wine - it's delicious and I enjoy it. Do the things you enjoy within reason. Know your body and what works for you and you'll be fine."

Aldi have released a cheaper version of the Tignanello called Piccini Super Tuscan (far left)

Flavour notes for Tignanello include red fruit, cherry, spice, tobacco, and herbs, whereas Aldi's Piccini Super Tuscan, developed in the idyllic destination of Tuscany, is a classically rich wine with ripe notes of cherries and sultanas.

MORE: The Queen's boozy Christmas pudding recipe revealed by royal chefs

The high quality and full-bodied nature of these Super Tuscan wines can often come with a hefty price tag to match, so Aldi is making sure customers will get to enjoy this wine with a great value £9.99 option - just in time for Christmas!