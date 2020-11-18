What the Queen, Kate Middleton and more royals are cooking in lockdown: breakfast, lunch and dinner Try these royal recipes for yourself!

The royal family, like the rest of the nation, are spending more time at home than ever during the second coronavirus lockdown, and we have a sneaky suspicion that many of them will be taking the opportunity to whip up lots of home-cooked meals and snacks.

READ: Meghan Markle's favourite smoothie recipe is not what you'd expect

After all, the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Charles are well-known foodies, while the Duchess of Cambridge has been open about her love of cooking. So what foods are on the royal menu?

Keep reading to see breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack inspiration from the royal family…

Loading the player...

WATCH: 5 foods the royals love to eat

Breakfast

Prince Charles' cheesy baked eggs

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have plenty of breakfast recipes up their sleeves! While the pair have previously shared their recipes for Scottish oatcakes and Welsh cakes, it is Prince Charles' favourite cheesy baked eggs that have caught our eye.

Containing wilted spinach, sundried tomatoes, egg and your choice of strong soft cheese, the hearty breakfast dish takes just 8 minutes to cook. Quick and delicious!

Meghan Markle's acai bowl

Looking for a lighter start to the day? Try the Duchess of Sussex's go-to acai bowl, which contains almond milk, half a banana and a handful of berries blended with a frozen acai packet and topped with coconut flakes, manuka honey and bee pollen.

RELATED: Duchess Camilla's day on a plate: what the royal eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner

Since the dish is likely influenced by the fact she grew up in California, we bet it's a regular on Prince Harry and Meghan's daily menu! Speaking of California, she told EyeSwoon: "And the diet tends to be healthier as well – acai bowls, green juices, chopped salads, perfect sushi, grilled fish tacos….those are all things that make me think of home."

Lunch

Zara Tindall's burgers

Mike Tindall described Zara as "an awesome cook"

Down-to-earth Zara Tindall is an impressive cook, according to her husband Mike. Speaking of the Olympian, he told The Guardian in 2007: "I won't lie, my girlfriend Zara does all the cooking in the house. She's an awesome cook. She doesn't have a speciality, she's very good generally and can do a lot of fancy stuff."

While she loves quick meals like eggs and toast for lunch, the family also tucked into some tasty burgers recently.

Sharing a photo of cheeseburgers made with a kit from London restaurant Mac & Wild, Mike said: "Trying the @macandwild build yours at home and pretty happy with how they look!!! Get in my belly!!"

The Queen's crustless sandwiches

The Queen tends to choose either a plate of fish and vegetables or sandwiches at lunchtime.

The Queen loves crustless tuna and cucumber sandwiches

Former royal chef, Darren McGrady, told House and Garden that a typical lunch for the Queen would be Dover sole on a bed of wilted spinach, while her favourite sandwich filling is said to be tuna mayo with cucumber – without the crusts, of course!

MORE: Zara Tindall's daily diet: see the down-to-earth royal's relatable food choices

"A chef told me off for serving the sandwiches with crusts," former royal chef, Owen Hodgson, admitted to The Telegraph.

Dinner

Prince Philip's Scotch woodcock

Known for his culinary flair, Prince Philip regularly creates tasty supper snacks for himself and the Queen. In the book Dinner at Buckingham Palace, former royal footman Charles Oliver wrote: "The Prince is also adept at producing quick, light supper snacks, which he and the Queen often enjoy after they have dismissed the servants for the night.

"Dishes include scrambled eggs and smoked haddock, mushrooms sautéed in butter with bacon, Scotch woodcock (scrambled eggs with anchovies on toast) with mushrooms, and omelette with bacon."

Kate Middleton's Italian feast

Kate's three kids enjoy getting stuck into cooking

Who wouldn't want an invitation to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's house for dinner? Kate loves to cook a variety of meals, but her three children are huge fans of Italian food – bring on the pizza and pasta!

During an outing to St Luke's Community Centre in London, Kate revealed how her kids love creating their own pizzas. Speaking to a member, Yolanda from Bolivia, Kate said: "I've done that with George and Charlotte – making pizza dough. They love it because they can get their hands messy."

READ: The Queen's cute snack revealed – and how to make it

People also reported that during a visit to Lavender Primary School, the royal told Matthew Kleiner-Mann: "She was telling us how much her children love cooking and how they cook for her. They made cheesy pasta the other day. One stirs the flour, one puts the milk and butter in. And they make salads and stuff."

Snacks

Meghan Markle's banana bread

Meghan's chocolate chip banana bread sounds delicious

Banana bread was a fan-favourite during the first lockdown, and it seems to be just as popular during lockdown 2.0! Meghan's version of the tasty treat includes chocolate chips, ginger and lots of bananas – Prince Harry even said: "there's never too many bananas."

We can guess how the royals and their little boy Archie Harrison will be passing the time!

The Queen's chocolate biscuit cake

Chocolate-lovers like Her Majesty need to try the royally-loved chocolate biscuit cake. On Darren's website, theroyalchef.com, he reveals that the "rich dark chocolate cake has a lovely crunchy texture thanks to the addition of classic English cookies called Rich tea biscuits." The cake is finished off with a layer of chocolate frosting. Yum!

The Queen and Prince William are both chocoholics!

Loved by both the Queen and Prince William, who chose it as his royal wedding to Kate, Darren said: "The chocolate biscuit cake is the only cake that goes up to the royal table every day until it has all gone – sometimes this means it follows her to Windsor Castle for the weekend."

MORE: 9 shocking royal palace kitchen secrets revealed by former chefs