It comes as no surprise that the Duchess of Sussex starts her day with a fruit-packed breakfast – after all, she is known for her healthy lifestyle.

Meghan's berry smoothie recipe not only sounds super-tasty, but it is also very quick and easy to make. Perhaps her husband Prince Harry whips up a similar version for himself and their son Archie Harrison!

However, it contains one ingredient you may not expect – Clean Cleanse vanilla powder.

Speaking of her go-to breakfast, the former Suits actress told The Chalkboard in 2015: "Clean Cleanse vanilla shake with blueberries or an acai bowl with fresh berries, Manuka honey and bee pollen (that's my absolute favourite)."

The powder is part of the Clean Program, a 21-day cleanse that sees participants consume shakes, healthy foods, and supplements. Costing $475, the program is said to increase energy levels, improve digestion and help with weight loss.

The royal also opened up about her other healthy habits, which includes swapping fast food for healthy green juice. "That's fast. And it's food. (It's been many moons since I went through a drive-thru)," she told the publication.

Meghan Markle said she starts each day with a smoothie

While Meghan strives to eat a balanced and nutritious diet, she also adds supplements for an extra health boost. Her daily supplements include: "Magnesium, B12 drops, multivitamin and Cortisol Manager before bed. Sometimes Ashwagandha makes it into the mix too!"

Magnesium is an essential mineral that helps calm nerves, relieve muscle aches and prevent migraine headaches - something which Meghan previously said she frequently experienced. B12 supports the brain, healthy skin and energy as well as helping to maintain energy levels.

Meanwhile, Ashwagandha is an adaptogenic herb that has been used for centuries to moderate the body's response to stress and bring both energy and inner calm.

Meghan Markle's favourite smoothie recipe:

INGREDIENTS:

1 packet of your shake powder of choice (I use Clean Cleanse vanilla)

½ cup of frozen blueberries

1 tsp of cinnamon

Some chia seeds

½ cup almond milk

½ cup of coconut water

METHOD:

Blend, and enjoy!

