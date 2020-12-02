Nigella Lawson sparks debate over a cup of tea – what's your view?

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Oh we do love Nigella Lawson and the TV cook's latest Instagram post gave us a real giggle.

The star posted a recipe for her Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups and in the photo, the pretty cakes sit beside a cup of tea. So far, nothing unusual. Except Nigella wasn't very happy with the colour of her tea.

She wrote: "Hallowed combination: Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups are #RecipeOfTheDay (and my Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake will be coming to nigella.com very soon). The milkiness of the tea in this picture is a source of enduring regret, by the way."

Nigella's cup of tea was a mid-brown colour; what we'd call a fairly standard cuppa.

Her fans had plenty to say on the matter, however. One said: "Enduring regret lol lol," and another, "Rust coloured tea is always preferable, but those peanut butter cups look delicious so you are exonerated."

Some followers disagreed with the celebrity cook, writing: "That actually looks like the perfect cuppa tea to me," and, "The milkiness of the tea..... absolutely!!" Another added: "I LOVE milky tea. Wouldn’t have it any other way!"

There were more controversial comments, such as: "Black tea always preferable! Much more refreshing." Nigella has clearly started something here. We Brits love our tea and the shade of one's cuppa is clearly an extremely personal matter – everyone thinks they're right!

There were several compliments over Nigella's china teacup and saucer too, with a follower asking: "I love the cup ...where did you buy it???" We couldn't find an exact match online, but we did stumble upon this gorgeous cup from Amazon which would make a stunning Christmas present.

Miss Golightly Butterfly Teacup and Saucer, £19.67, Amazon

Don't know about you, but we really fancy a cuppa now…

