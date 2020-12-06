Emily MacDonagh has proved herself to be an impressive baker on many occasions – notably her children's birthdays – but now even the Great British Bake Off's Paul Hollywood is singing her praises!

Peter Andre shared a video of his wife, 31, creating a tasty Christmas recipe thought up by Paul himself. "Christmas Chelsea Bun Watch Emily make this from the beginning. Is it fit for Hollywood? Paul Hollywood that is. It’s his recipe so let’s see:)) @paul.hollywood @dr_emily_official," Peter joked in the caption.

At the beginning of the video, Emily could be heard questioning her own baking skills. When Peter asked what she was making, she responded: "Maybe I should tell you afterwards in case it doesn't end up looking like it's meant to."

After rolling out her dough and spreading a layer of the mincemeat, apple and pistachio mixture on top, Emily then rolled it up, cut it into even sections and laid out each individual bun into a Christmas tree shape.

Peter and Emily's children also appeared to get involved in the baking process, helping add the jam glaze before Emily finished it off with piped orange icing, glace cherries and a sprinkling of chopped pistachios.

"I've never made anything like this before, it could be a disaster!" she continued during the construction process. "I actually feel bad, if Paul Hollywood sees this he's going to be like, 'What's she doing?'"

It's safe to say that Paul was pleased with Emily's version of his Christmas dessert, as he wrote: "Impressive work" followed by a handshake emoji!

Emily has baked several incredible birthday cakes for her children

Another jokingly replied: "@paul.hollywood sorry Emily's looks better." Several others also complimented her cooking skills, with one writing: "Wow.. that looks amazing.. well done Emily..star baker." A third added: "Wow look yummy. Well done Emily."

At the end of November, Peter showed off another of Emily's incredible bakes as the family celebrated their son Theo's fourth birthday. The delicious treat was decorated with green piped buttercream icing to create the appearance of grass, while chocolate Matchmakers lined the outside like a fence.

It also featured mini mushrooms and wildlife animals such as hedgehogs, chickens and ladybirds, while a stream ran through the middle of the pretty outdoor setting.

