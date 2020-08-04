Ben Shephard gave fans a rare peek inside his family life by sharing several photos of his wife Annie during a romantic date night on Monday. And although the Good Morning Britain presenter joked that Annie hates having her photo taken, we can understand why Ben wanted to document their lavish cocktails!

READ: Ben Shephard promises to appear on Coronation Street for special reason

The 45-year-old - who tied the knot in 2004 - took to Instagram to share snaps of Annie wearing a stunning green floral dress and sunglasses as she sipped on what appeared to be a margarita, with the trademark salt-rimmed edge.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ben Shephard reveals why Kate Garraway wasn’t invited to his wedding

"So me and @mrsannieshephard decided to #eatouttohelpout yesterday, which was a real treat - however Mrs S got carried away and thought the slogan was drink up to prop up, so she did!! As you know she loves me taking pics and posting them - I have a feeling that’s her subtly giving me the finger #eatout #drinkup," Ben joked in the caption, referring to his wife's funny hand position over her lips.

The GMB presenter shared photos of his wife Annie enjoying cocktails on their date

The Eat Out to Help Out Scheme was introduced by the government to help support businesses following the coronavirus pandemic. It allows restaurants across the country offer discounts to customers to encourage them to eat out, and the restaurants can claim the money back from the government.

Although Ben did not reveal their exact location, the river was visible in the background, so it appeared to be the perfect spot for their date night. Fans rushed to comment on the Tipping Point presenter's photos, with one praising the couple for supporting local businesses: "Lovely photos. Hope you both enjoyed your meal and drinks. Great opportunity for us all to support our restaurants." Another added: "Lovely pics of a lovely wife #luckyhubby. Girl after my own heart with the cocktails," and a third wrote: "Looks like a good cocktail." We completely agree!

MORE: Controversial food combinations: Harper Beckham, Stacey Solomon and more divide the nation