Kelly Brook's stunning garden at her £3million home in north London was already the perfect spot to entertain guests, but she is now more than ready for the warm summer weather thanks to her incredible new pizza oven.

The Heart FM radio DJ shared several photos and videos of her new garden accessory as she and her boyfriend Jeremy Parisi tried it out for the first time on Monday night to mark a special family occasion - her mum Sandra Parsons birthday.

"Thanks @oonihq. The pizzas went down lovely with the family. #Gifted," Kelly captioned the Instagram post, and the brand quickly commented, "Thanks Kelly, happy birthday to your mum!" The pizza oven also appeared to be a huge hit with her followers, who wrote, "Wow that put my papa johns to shame I had this weekend," while another joked: "Do you deliver?"

Kelly Brook and Jeremy Parisi tested out their new pizza oven for Kelly's mum's birthday

The videos showed Jeremy opening the oven to reveal a freshly-cooked pizza topped with olives and mozzarella cheese, while several other vegetable and salami flavours could be seen waiting to be cooked on the wooden garden table.

The Ooni Fyra multi-fuel oven costs £499, but with the sunny weather seeing many friends and families enjoying al fresco dinners, they're not likely to stay in stock for long.

Ooni Pro multi-fuel pizza oven, £499

Kelly also gave fans a glimpse at another red pizza oven back in April when she shared a photo of Jeremy baking four mini pizzas. Kelly jokily captioned the snap: "New Toy!!! The Pizza Oven not Jeremy." Meanwhile, the couple were back in the garden in May to enjoy a classic barbeque at home using their Big Green Egg barbeque, which costs almost £1,500.

With a spacious lawn, beautiful lavender wisteria growing across the back of Kelly's house and several pretty pink roses and white orchids covering her back fence, we can't think of a prettier setting for Kelly to get creative with her cooking skills.

