Kelly Brook and her boyfriend Jeremy Parisi already have a pizza oven and a BBQ, but the couple have now added yet another very impressive kitchen gadget to their home.

The Heart Radio star shared a peek inside their incredible homemade dinner on Tuesday night, with the spread including new potatoes, roast chicken, greens and red wine. To finish it off, Kelly unveiled her new gift to Jeremy – a raclette machine!

"Bringing a touch of the Alps home," she captioned a video posted on her Instagram Stories, before Jeremy tested out his new machine, pulling out one of the trays to reveal a pool of grilled cheese.

WATCH: Kelly Brook makes cheeky comment about Paul Hollywood

The next video saw him use the spatula to spoon the melted cheese over his potatoes. We're not sure about you, but our mouths are watering just thinking about it!

Kelly treated boyfriend Jeremy to a raclette machine!

Kelly's gift of choice was from Boska, and it appears to be available to buy for just £36.94 from Amazon. Of course, the new gadget is unlikely to be used on a daily basis, with Kelly often cooking healthy foods or choosing milkshakes from Slimfast.

Back in August, she shared a look at her extravagant dinner courtesy of catering company Girls Can Cook. Laid out on the star's kitchen island were huge plates of vegetables, couscous, falafel, salmon and cake.

Boska raclette machine, £36.94, Amazon

Alongside the clip, Kelly wrote: "@girlscancook has been keeping us healthy over the past three weeks with lots of delicious home-cooked meals, from lamb koftas to katsu chicken to kedgeree. It's been a dream and kept my energy levels up for those early mornings."

Kelly is a known foodie, telling HELLO! in March: "I’m not one of those girls who pushes a salad around her plate."

Kelly and Jeremy's cheesy potatoes looked delicious

The 40-year-old model revealed she has a curvier figure than she once did, and attributes it to the relaxed rustic lifestyle she embraced following her 2008 move with Jeremy to her 15th-century farmhouse in Kent.

"But I crept up to a size 16. When my jeans started to feel tight I thought they’d shrunk in the wash. I definitely didn’t feel my healthiest or most beautiful, and I wanted to feel good again," the star said.

Of Jeremy, she added: "He loves me whatever my size. He didn’t even notice I’d gained weight. He doesn’t care about things like that. He just likes that I sit down and enjoy eating with him."

