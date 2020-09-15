Kelly Brook shares rare look inside diet – with chocolate lunch included The Heart Radio star seems to have a sweet tooth

Kelly Brook opened up about her diet in an 'ask me anything' on Instagram, and her favourite lunch is very unusual.

The Heart Radio presenter shared a peek into her daily food choices as she spoke about her SlimFast challenge, which is based on the 3.2.1 plan – eating 3 snacks, two meal replacements and one balanced meal.

So what's her favourite food to eat during the day? A chocolate shake, apparently! "I love the chunky chocolate shake for lunch!!! Trouble is I'm only allowed the one!!!" joked Kelly, who works with the brand.

Her sweet tooth continues when it comes to snacks, too. When asked whether the diet keeps her full, Kelly responded: "The shakes really do fill you up and more importantly give you everything you need to follow the plan and get results. I absolutely love the chocolate bars too!! They feel naughty but they're not!!! Just delicious."

Although she said her "usual routines went out the window" during the coronavirus lockdown, Kelly has since been following the Slimfast challenge in a bid to get back to a size 10/12. The 40-year-old even takes the shakes and snacks on her staycations with boyfriend Jeremy Parisi – now that's commitment!

Discussing her weight loss, Kelly continued: "I went from a dress size 14/16 down to a 10/12. I'm curvy so I notice weight loss more in my clothes than on a scale. My target is to get back to a size 10/12 again as during lockdown I had some pounds creep back on!"

Kelly's dinners look very different to her favourite lunch!

At the end of August, Kelly gave fans a glimpse into the foods she enjoys cooking – and her dinner spread looked incredible. Laid out on the star's kitchen island were huge plates of vegetables, couscous, falafel, salmon and even an entire cake!

Alongside the clip, Kelly wrote: "@girlscancook has been keeping us healthy over the past three weeks with lots of delicious home-cooked meals, from lamb koftas to katsu chicken to kedgeree. It's been a dream and kept my energy levels up for those early mornings."

