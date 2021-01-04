Connell's chain part 2! The Duke of Hasting's spoon from Bridgerton is about to go viral… Who knew a spoon could be so hot?

Not since Pride and Prejudice's Mr Darcy has a period drama character sent our hearts aflutter quite so much – but Bridgerton's handsome Duke of Hastings, played by Regé-Jean Page, is really rather delectable.

Those open shirts, dashing knee-high boots and his general posh swagger have Netflix viewers in a real spin, and then there's the way the Duke seductively licks a spoon. Has anything ever been so sexy?

Yes, ladies, it's Connell's chain part two. Remember the Normal People hunk had an Instagram page dedicated solely to his chain?

Now the same creator of Connell's chain – Stylist magazine's fashion columnist Billie Bhatia – has created an Instagram account just for the Duke of Hasting's spoon. We know, it's amazing.

WATCH: The moment the Duke licks the spoon!

Named 'The Duke's Spoon', the page is super new and so far features one post of the gorgeous Duke.

The caption reads: "An expert in the art of swoon" *faints* #bridgerton. Welcome to the Duke’s spoon, a space dedicated not only to tempting cutlery, but charming cravats (preferably loosened), sculpted abdomens and the raised eyebrow to end all raised eyebrows."

The Instagram page for The Duke's Spoon

"Yes.to.this!" wrote one impressed follower, while another said what we're all thinking, "Yes this is the account we truly need."

Currently at 372 followers, we're betting it won't be long before this page achieves Connell's chain status, which now has 178k followers!

The Duke and Daphne dance in Bridgerton

In an interview with Variety, Paul Mescal, who played Connell, revealed how he gave the chain to his co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones after filming ended, saying it was temporarily lost:

"I gave it to Daisy and I'm not going to blame her for losing it! I gave it to her as a wrap gift with photographs at the end of filming. We then came back to shoot the poster for the show and I had to wear it and it got lost in all the costumes and stuff but [it was found eventually] and I think Daisy has it now. You can call off the search party!"

One of the Duke's smouldering looks

We wonder if Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page gave Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne) his spoon as a keepsake?