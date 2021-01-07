Nigella Lawson's fans are used to drooling over photos of her delicious recipes, which she regularly shares on social media, but they were equally as impressed when they caught sight of another incredible dish that was not put together by the famous chef.

The Nigella's Cook, Eat, Repeat star posted a snap of her very unusual birthday cake – and it looked simply divine! After all, if anyone knows the best sweet treat to eat on your special day, it's Nigella.

MORE: Nigella Lawson's bizarre spaghetti hack is so Instagrammable – but fans are divided

"Thank you all for your birthday wishes today. You warm my heart. And thank you @helioskitchen for sending over this gorgeous *double-decker* Paris-Brest, my absolute favourite. I’m deeply grateful, especially today."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Cook, Eat, Repeat: Nigella Lawson pronounces microwave

So what exactly is a Paris–Brest, I hear you ask? For those of you not trained in French patisserie, the dessert is made of choux pastry filled with a praline flavoured cream. Yum!

Many of Nigella's fans wished her a happy birthday, and they couldn't help but comment on the incredible creation, too. "Many many happy returns! What a wonderful cake to celebrate it too," one wrote, and a second added, "Happy Birthday and that looks completely stunning and delicious." A third remarked: "Happy happy and yummie birthday to you."

PHOTOS: Nigella Lawson's £5million home is better than her TV sets – see inside

Just last week, the celebrity chef revealed her clever cooking hack to create the perfect tiramisu – including Baileys! Can you think of a better addition to the coffee and chocolate Italian pud?

"My Irish Cream Tiramisù is #RecipeOfTheDay," wrote the mum-of-two. "And yes, I know this makes a lot, and we don’t have any justification for party-sized desserts, and yet I feel that I could make pretty good headway with this all by myself..."

She continued on her website: "I've long been tinkering about with a bottle of Bailey's, seeing how it could best be called upon in the kitchen, and I think, with this, I've found it. An Italian friend of mine, who makes a killer tiramisu herself, was an instant convert."

READ: Nigella Lawson looks so different in unearthed 90s footage