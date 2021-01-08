Private celebrity chefs' surprising revelations about Jennifer Lopez, Victoria Beckham & more What these stars eat may surprise you...

It's not just royals such as Her Majesty the Queen and Kate Middleton that have access to delicious meals cooked by private chefs.

The likes of Jennifer Lopez, Victoria Beckham and Chrissy Teigen have also had help in the kitchen – and some of their private chefs have revealed all about their diets.

From unusual snacks to strict diets, take a look at what these stars eat behind closed doors...

Gwyneth Paltrow

When she was married to ex-husband Chris Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow followed a strict diet made up primarily of vegetables.

The couple's former chef Kate McAloon told News.com.au: "When I first started cooking for Gwyneth and Chris it was when she was doing the first Iron Man movie. I had a brief from their assistants ... they eat nothing. They are very strict. They avoided any sugars, anything sweet, no dairy, just more vegetables."

Kate slowly added more ingredients into her dishes, which was met by praise from Gwyneth.

"When I got there I was trying to stick to the brief and I realised as I started adding more ingredients in, they said 'Your food is getting better'. That's what happens when you eat more than grass!"

Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo supposedly doesn't like sharing plates

Jennifer Lopez's personal chef Kelvin Fernandez has revealed the star is very "disciplined" when it comes to her diet – and she's not a fan of sharing plates.

He told Us Weekly that he served a "family-style" dinner to the Jenny From the Block hitmaker when she was preparing for her Superbowl performance. "The next day she’s like, ‘Kelvin, you served me rice.’ And I’m like, 'No, no, no, no, no, there was chicken, there was salad. You grabbed the rice!'"

We're all guilty of over-eating on occasion, especially when there's no set portion! Kelvin joked he has served individual plates to J.Lo and Alex Rodriguez since.

Victoria Beckham

The former Spice Girl loves pea chips and fruit

Her husband David Beckham and daughter Harper have been getting creative in the kitchen over the past year, but Victoria Beckham still employs a chef to keep her family eating healthily – one was even spotted in the background of David's Instagram photo in 2019!

The former Spice Girls star described herself as "a hopeless cook" to Vogue Australia in 2013. So what does she eat?

Chef Chris Irving previously said of Victoria's diet: "She eats lots, she really does, and she works out a lot.

"Fresh fruit is her favourite thing. That and pea chips, you know, made from garden peas, dried pea chips and kale chips."

Amal and George Clooney

George admitted himself and Amal can't cook

George Clooney has made it very clear that neither himself nor his wife Amal are particularly talented cooks, which is why they have relied on personal chef Viviana Frizzi since 2013.

And from the sounds of her meals, which include pizza, Lebanese and sushi, we can understand why they choose not to dine out!

"She can make anything, including handmade gnocchi with pesto that would make you cry," said George in an interview with People magazine.

"Vivi cooks almost every night for us now because we have the twins. Going out isn't as easy or as interesting as it used to be. Besides all of our friends would rather eat her food than hit up a local restaurant in Como or in London."

George added: "Honestly, Amal and I are such poor chefs that any lesson from Vivi in the kitchen would be like teaching a whale to fly."

Naomi Campbell

The supermodel eats flavoursome vegetarian foods

Supermodel Naomi Campbell goes to extreme measures to maintain her figure, according to her private chef, Sean John. She has previously admitted that she only eats one meal a day and Sean revealed it doesn't include dairy, gluten or chicken.

He told Page Six: "I have cooked for her for over ten years. She has her own stuff at home, but I prepare one really good meal a day, and it's super clean and really healthy."

Naomi's "clean vegetarian" diet, however, has got to be packed full of flavour. Sean continued: "She has to have flavour. You can't just put salt and pepper in it. I don't do that anyway, but she knows! There's got to be some spice and herbs. She's all about making it soulful and flavourful."

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy posed for a photo with her chef Paul Barbosa

She may be a dab hand in the kitchen, but even Chrissy Teigen loves to leave the responsibility of cooking to someone else.

In 2019, the Lip Sync Battle star, 35, showed her appreciation for her private chef Paul Barbosa, who works with Chrissy on her Cravings cookbooks. She wrote in one of the captions: "Grateful for people that make our dysfunctional house functional."

