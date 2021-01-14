A very happy birthday to Christina Aguilera's son Max, who is celebrating turning 13.

His singer mother shared photos of his amazing birthday cakes – yes he had two – on her Instagram Stories and we're pretty envious!

Christina, who shares Max and daughter Summer, six, with her fiancé Matthew Rutler, first posted a snap of a cheerful cherry-themed cake, writing: "Celebrating Max's birthday last night!"

The family clearly enjoyed eating the red, white and green decorated bake as some slices had already been consumed.

Then the Genie in a Bottle star shared a picture of Max's multi-layered rainbow cake - and wow! The birthday treat looks absolutely delicious with all those colourful sprinkles and sweeties spilling out from inside.

Christina captioned the photo: "I love you Maxy so very much – you light up this world and my life in countless ways." She added: "Happy 13th BDAY! Keep killin it! You will do big things."

Aw, we bet Max loved his cakes and the special words from his mum.

Only recently, the mother-of-two spoke about how rewarding and challenging bringing up children can be. "They both are the joy of my life. I swear if I hadn’t called her Summer I would’ve called her Joy, because she just lights up a room and she illuminates brightness and happiness," she told Women's Health magazine.

"Mothers are constantly expected to be the nurturers, the givers, the providers of a comfortable home," she added. "We’re expected to be pregnant, have the kids, breast-feed once we have the babies. And we’re expected to look amazing after baby, right?"

"There’s such a long list. Having children is the ultimate joy, and I love my kids, but women have to find time to nurture themselves. If someone has a baby, the first thing I’m like is, ‘Okay, are you taking care of you?'"