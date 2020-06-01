Lisa Faulker has spent the coronavirus lockdown providing daily cooking tutorials to help her followers expand their skills and produce more exciting food, but she took to social media on Sunday to reveal that is all about to change. At the beginning of the video, Lisa and her husband John Torode revealed they plan to scale back their cooking tutorials from one per day to three per work after their workload has increased. To kick off the latest schedule, John said: "We're going to do one of the best cakes that Lisa has ever invented in all her life," and it's the best back to school treat!

John praised his wife Lisa's inventive cake creation

After months of school closures, some parents are becoming reacquainted with the rushed morning routine, which means preparing lunchboxes and snacks to get them through the school day - enter Lisa's cake! The former Eastenders actress has embraced the warm weather and released her recipe for a delicious fruit-packed treat called a "fantasy cake" which she described as "the summeriest cake in the land."

The celebrity chef reassured her followers that they can include whatever fruit they have available, from rhubarb, peaches, strawberries, raspberries and even tinned fruit. "As you mix it up, the juice comes out of the fruit and it smells absolutely wonderful," John said as he ran his finger along the edge of the mixing bowl to get a taste of the cake batter. Delicious summer dessert? Tick. Tasty snack your kids won't notice contains healthy fruit? Tick. We need to try it...

Lisa Faulkner's Fantasy Cake recipe

INGREDIENTS

175 g butter

150 g caster sugar

159 g self-raising flour

2 eggs

3 tbsp milk

100 g ground almonds

400 g strawberries or raspberries or peaches whatever you have.

METHOD

Preheat oven to 160 C.

Cream together butter and sugar before adding eggs, flour and almonds. Stir through your fruit of choice.

Bake in a lined 9-inch cake tin for about 1-1.25 hours.

