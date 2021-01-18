Eva Longoria's son Santi confuses star in adorable cooking video The Desperate Housewives star is raising her son to be bilingual

Eva Longoria's son Santiago is already a budding chef at the age of two! The Desperate Housewives star, 45, spent the weekend baking cookies in the family's kitchen with help from Santi, who broke the eggs and cut the cookie dough into shapes ready for the oven.

"Sundays with Chef Santi!" Eva captioned a video she posted on Instagram. The doting mother even seemed unfazed when the two-year-old got messy fingers smashing the eggshells into the counter until the inners oozed out!

However, Eva was left questioning herself after her bilingual little boy attempted to pronounce the word 'square' as he played with the cookie cutters.

Both the mother and son repeatedly said 'square' to one another, and after several failed attempts at trying to correct her son, Eva said: "Square. Am I saying it wrong now?"

Fans loved the sweet exchange between the two. "OK I could listen to him say square all day," one wrote in the comments, and another added: "Love that he is bilingual."

The actress shares Santi with José Bastón

A third could relate to Eva's struggles, joking: "Nothing like a toddler to make us feel like we're saying words wrong ahha. Been there."

The actress previously revealed that she turns to fashion designer and close friend, Victoria Beckham, for parenting advice.

Eva has admitted to getting parenting advice from Victoria Beckham

Speaking to HELLO! at the annual gala for the Global Gift Foundation, a charity within which she runs her own initiative, the mum-of-one said: "Victoria is an amazing mum, she's probably one of the first people I turn to for advice." Eva continued: "Plus her kids are older so she's already been through it!"

She also said Victoria's youngest child, Harper, has taken on a rather special role in Eva and Santiago's life. "Harper's in love with Santi," said Eva. "I have a built in babysitter," she joked.

