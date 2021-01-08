Eva Longoria's latest outfit sparks major fan divide The actress dressed up to celebrate

Eva Longoria looked fresh-faced and incredibly youthful in a new photo she shared on Instagram on Friday, but her outfit and her post divided fans - and even sparked a debate.

The star shared a snapshot in which she's posing with a Georgia sweatshirt on and celebrating the fact the state won two seats in Senate.

But while her followers rushed to give her a thumbs up, there were also those who were not happy with her political post.

WATCH: Eva Longoria receives star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

In the clip, Eva was smiling from ear to ear and pointing at her sweatshirt. She was void of makeup and looked casual and cute.

"Such an exciting moment to have been on the ground in Georgia with @conmijente, @glahr.ga, & @latinovictoryus,” she wrote.

"So proud of what everyone achieved together. Bravo! #georgiaelection."

Her fans commended her efforts and wrote: "Thank you so much Eva," and "you've helped us get the President we need, now let's get the senate. Bravo Eva." Some said they "needed" her top!

Eva has been busy getting political

Others weren't so happy with the former Desperate Housewives star and voiced their disappointment in her comments section too.

Some fans took the opportunity to debate with each other via social media.

Just a few days earlier, Eva, wore a very different outfit, when she shared a workout photo with her fans.

The star wore an incredible lycra one-piece which showcased her petite figure. But her message was still political.

Eva urged fans to show her their voting muscles

"Georgia, show me your voting muscles. If you have any questions today while voting, call the Voter Protection Hotline at 1-888-730-5816," she captioned the photo.

Her latest sportswear won rave reviews from her followers, with one commenting: "Oh wow! What a body." Another wrote: "Looking really good!"

