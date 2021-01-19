Nichola Murphy
Radio 2's Zoe Ball treated her daughter Nelly to an incredible eleventh birthday cake based on Netflix's Stranger Things.
Zoe Ball treated her daughter Nelly to the most incredible birthday cake – and it's clear the eleven-year-old loves Stranger Things.
The epic culinary creation was centred around the TV show, with two sets of illustrations surrounding the outside. The first was a daytime scene with silhouettes of the characters riding their bikes through the woods, while the second was a more sinister nighttime setting depicting the Upside Down and a monster. It almost looks too good to eat!
To finish off the elaborate decorations, Nelly's cake featured her name in glitter and was topped with a Stranger Things sign and a waffle.
Zoe captioned the Instagram photo: "Awesome & epic #strangerthings cake from @hayleys_cupcakes for our Nelly. It is delicious, I am obviously helping to demolish it... faster than expected...." We don't blame you, Zoe!
Many of the Radio 2 Breakfast Show host's followers shared birthday wishes for Nelly, including Netflix who cleverly wrote "¡ʎllǝN uʍop ǝpᴉsdn ǝɥʇ ɯoɹɟ ʎɐpɥʇɹᴉq ʎddɐɥ."
Zoe showed off the Stranger Things-themed cake on Instagram
Others were blown away by the impressive cake design. "Wowsers that's a fantastic cake!" one follower remarked, and a second added: "What an amazing cake, I have never seen a Stranger Things one before!"
And that's not the only show Zoe's daughter loves. When the 50-year-old threw her little girl a birthday party at home last week, she also gifted her a life-sized cardboard cut-out of Cole Sprouse from Riverdale!
Nelly also marked her birthday with a cardboard cut-out of Riverdale's Jug Head
Dressed in all black with his character Jug Head's trademark beanie, Cole was positioned at the foot of Nelly's bed next to several giant balloons: one filled with blue confetti and the others in the shape of a number 11.
Doting mum Zoe captioned the snap: "Cole Sprouse surprise for my best girls 11th Birthday today. Love you oodles Nelly Noodle - skateboarding, tap dancing, ever loving leggy wonder lass. #proudmama #bestgirl #bodkin #eleven #strangerthings #jughead #colesprouse #riverdale #cutout @balloon_wise."
Confused fans did a double-take after seeing the photo. "Genuinely thought he was just standing there nonchalantly at the end of her bed!" one commented, while another added: "I actually thought it was a person."
