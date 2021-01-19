Zoe Ball's daughter Nelly's Stranger Things birthday cake is out of this world The Radio 2 host marked her daughter's 11th birthday

Zoe Ball treated her daughter Nelly to the most incredible birthday cake – and it's clear the eleven-year-old loves Stranger Things.

The epic culinary creation was centred around the TV show, with two sets of illustrations surrounding the outside. The first was a daytime scene with silhouettes of the characters riding their bikes through the woods, while the second was a more sinister nighttime setting depicting the Upside Down and a monster. It almost looks too good to eat!

To finish off the elaborate decorations, Nelly's cake featured her name in glitter and was topped with a Stranger Things sign and a waffle.

Zoe captioned the Instagram photo: "Awesome & epic #strangerthings cake from @hayleys_cupcakes for our Nelly. It is delicious, I am obviously helping to demolish it... faster than expected...." We don't blame you, Zoe!

Many of the Radio 2 Breakfast Show host's followers shared birthday wishes for Nelly, including Netflix who cleverly wrote "¡ʎllǝN uʍop ǝpᴉsdn ǝɥʇ ɯoɹɟ ʎɐpɥʇɹᴉq ʎddɐɥ."

Zoe showed off the Stranger Things-themed cake on Instagram

Others were blown away by the impressive cake design. "Wowsers that's a fantastic cake!" one follower remarked, and a second added: "What an amazing cake, I have never seen a Stranger Things one before!"

And that's not the only show Zoe's daughter loves. When the 50-year-old threw her little girl a birthday party at home last week, she also gifted her a life-sized cardboard cut-out of Cole Sprouse from Riverdale!

Nelly also marked her birthday with a cardboard cut-out of Riverdale's Jug Head

Dressed in all black with his character Jug Head's trademark beanie, Cole was positioned at the foot of Nelly's bed next to several giant balloons: one filled with blue confetti and the others in the shape of a number 11.

Doting mum Zoe captioned the snap: "Cole Sprouse surprise for my best girls 11th Birthday today. Love you oodles Nelly Noodle - skateboarding, tap dancing, ever loving leggy wonder lass. #proudmama #bestgirl #bodkin #eleven #strangerthings #jughead #colesprouse #riverdale #cutout @balloon_wise."

Confused fans did a double-take after seeing the photo. "Genuinely thought he was just standing there nonchalantly at the end of her bed!" one commented, while another added: "I actually thought it was a person."

