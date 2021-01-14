Zoe Ball's daughter Nelly's birthday party guest baffles fans The BBC Radio 2 presenter's decorations caught the attention of her followers

Zoe Ball threw her daughter Nelly a party at home to mark her 11th birthday, complete with one very unusual guest – Cole Sprouse!

The Riverdale actor was, of course, not actually present, but his life-sized cardboard cut-out left fans convinced he was.

MORE: Zoe Ball's daily diet: what the TV presenter eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner

Dressed in all black with his character Jug Head's trademark beanie, Cole was positioned at the foot of Nelly's bed next to several giant balloons: one filled with blue confetti and the others in the shape of a number 11.

Doting mum Zoe captioned the snap: "Cole Sprouse surprise for my best girls 11th Birthday today. Love you oodles Nelly Noodle - skateboarding, tap dancing, ever loving leggy wonder lass. #proudmama #bestgirl #bodkin #eleven #strangerthings #jughead #colesprouse #riverdale #cutout @balloon_wise."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Zoe Ball wears Zara shirt dress on Strictly: It Takes Two

Confused fans did a double-take after seeing the photo. "Genuinely thought he was just standing there nonchalantly at the end of her bed!" one commented, while another added: "I actually thought it was a person."

READ: Zoe Ball celebrates exciting family news

SHOP: Our top 10 baby carriers and slings for parents

A third wrote: "That baffled me lol. Happy birthday Nelly," and a fourth joked: "Is he in your bubble? Happy birthday to your daughter."

Zoe's fans were convinced the cardboard cut-out of Jug Head was Cole Sprouse himself!

The Strictly: It Takes Two host and her ex-husband Norman Cook, also known as Fatboy Slim, share two children: Woody, 20, and Nelly, eleven.

Zoe is clearly close to her kids, as they both left her sweet notes back in November. Sharing a photo of each on Instagram, Nelly's sweet, multi-coloured note read: "To mum, I love you so much. You are one of my favourite people. You do so much for me and you're amazing. You're incredible. You're sensational and I absolutely love you. Thanks for not getting mad at me when I stained the [illegible]."

The BBC Radio 2 presenter showed off her children's sweet messages

Woody used a series of Post-it notes to spell out his message, which said: "You are a hero mum." How lovely!

Zoe wrote: "The joy of seeing these messages from my beautiful kids this am. Heart kaboom. #blessed #bestbears #sunshine #gratitudes."

RELATED: Zara Tindall's royal baby's first visitors revealed?