Sam Faiers' daughter Rosie's Disney birthday cake is so magical The Mummy Diaries star showed off the impressive cake on Instagram

Sam Faiers' daughter Rosie turned three on Wednesday, and the former TOWIE star ensured the family celebrated in style.

Not letting the second coronavirus lockdown dampen the occasion, Sam threw her daughter a Disney-themed birthday party complete with the most magical cake – and we have a feeling the little girl may like Moana!

The Mummy Diaries star took to her Instagram Stories to give fans a glimpse inside the celebrations, and one of the videos provided a closer look at the decadent creation.

The two-tiered cake was covered in pale blue royal icing to depict the sky, dotted with white fluffy clouds, while rough waves, sand and mini crabs circled the bottom layer. On top sat Moana and Demigod Maui figurines who appeared to be standing on a biscuit crumb – how delicious!

"How beautiful is Rosie's Moana little birthday set up. Thank you to @cupid_creative & @mlbespokecakes always," Sam wrote in the caption.

Several other videos show Rosie opening birthday presents with the help of her brother Paul, including a Baby Annabelle and a Moana costume which she later changed into.

Sam treated daughter Rosie to a Moana-themed birthday party

Sharing a snap of the three-year-old with her new presents, Sam also showed off the incredible indoor display that included a bale of hay, a colourful flower arrangement, and a sign that spelt out 'Rosie' in shells.

The birthday girl looked thrilled with her presents!

Next to the sweet photo, the caption read: "She’s had the best morning my little Moana, the new costume went straight on and the shoes, rucksack and 3 dolls in the car seat #birthdaymorningsbelike. How beautiful is her birthday stand, all real flowers & shells? I still can’t get over it @cupid_creative."

No doubt Sam has been enjoying some relaxing family time following her recent house move. The 29-year-old and boyfriend Paul Knightley, along with their children Paul and Rosie, left their £2.9million Hertfordshire mansion and moved to Surrey just before the first UK coronavirus lockdown.

