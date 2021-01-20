We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Michelle Keegan has an enviable figure that she works hard to maintain with a healthy diet and regular exercise, which is why many of her followers were likely surprised to hear packet noodles are among her favourite foods.

The Our Girl star made a trip to the supermarket on Tuesday night to stock up on dinner supplies – and labelled one particular aisle as her "idea of heaven."

Michelle wrote: "If you didn't know this is my idea of heaven!!! Packet noodles as far as the eye can see." Judging by the stocked shelves, there appears to be plenty of choice for the actress to pick out her favourite flavours – which she later revealed was chicken pho. Yum!

The 33-year-old – who is married to Mark Wright – may love the quick and easy ready-made dinner, but that's not what she opted to cook later that evening.

Another snap on her Instagram Stories showed her trolly contents, which included prawn dumplings, dim sum, vegetable gyozas and salt and pepper squid, along with a bamboo steamer.

The Our Girl actress revealed she loves packet noodles

She later tested out her new cooking equipment, lifting the lid of her steamer to reveal her delicious dumplings. "Inspired (as always) by @emmyclarkson. If you can't go to the restaurant, bring the restaurant to you," Michelle wrote.

Michelle later cooked a tasty dinner using her new bamboo steamer

The TV star has previously shared insights into her diet, including the fact she loves sushi, McDonald's and a Chinese takeaway on a Saturday night. "I never feel guilty when I eat cheat food because if I've been quite strict all week, I feel like I deserve it. I'm a proper foodie, I love my food," she told Cosmopolitan.

There are some foods that are never on Michelle's menu, though. "I don't eat red meat," she explained. "I've never really liked the taste, ever. I've never been one to go out and have a steak, I've never craved it. Even with a roast dinner, if my mum would serve lamb or beef, I'd always leave it to the side. I also try to avoid having carbs late at night. I hate that feeling of feeling really full before going to bed."

