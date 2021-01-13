Chrissy Teigen is a best-selling cookbook author, so it comes as no surprise that she knows her way around a kitchen – seriously, have you seen some of her mouth-watering recipes?

The Lip Sync Battle star often shares relatable insights into her daily diet where she eats everything in moderation, from a fried breakfast to snacking on nuts and skipping dessert.

So what foods does Chrissy eat daily? Honestly, there are too many recipes and photos to keep track, but here's a snapshot of what Chrissy cooks at home with husband John Legend and their children Luna and Miles – with help from personal chef Paul Barbosa.

What does Chrissy Teigen eat for breakfast?

Chrissy, 35, has admitted she is not a fan of pastries or pancakes in the morning, but often chooses a cooked breakfast – always with eggs! She told Shape: "I have to have breakfast and breakfast has to be eggs, whether in omelet form, hard-boiled, or over-easy."

A more unusual choice is savoury oats, which was developed by chef Paul and can include mushrooms and a poached egg or cheese and pepper.

Chrissy's boozy French toast recipe sounds delicious

Perhaps one of Chrissy's more indulgent options is her boozy French toast, which sounds like the perfect Sunday brunch. "I make a French toast recipe with rum, like a French toast casserole. You soak the bread overnight and in the morning you pop it in the oven with a Frosted Flake, butter, and salt topping," the mother-of-two said to Delish.

What does Chrissy Teigen eat for lunch?

After a hearty breakfast, lunch can be later in the day at around 3 pm, according to Women's Health. Foods include coconut-chicken curry, avocado on toast topped with chilli flakes or a recipe from her own cookbook, Cravings, such as "blood orange, tangerine and grapefruit salad with burrata and basil with a lemon balsamic dressing."

And it's safe to say anything spicy would definitely be on the menu at Chrissy and John's house. The model-turned-chef previously gave her Instagram followers an access-all-areas look inside her impressively-stocked cupboard, which featured more than ten bottles of Tabasco sauce and a huge container of chilli peppers.

What does Chrissy Teigen eat for dinner?

Salad is one food that Chrissy rarely eats for dinner, after telling Delish that a lighter evening meal causes her to wake up in the night and "go candy crazy." Instead, it could be Cajun salmon with spinach or a fresh tomato basil soup with baked fish.

Chrissy and John clearly love spicy foods!

For Thanksgiving, the couple mark the occasion with a whopping 20 dishes, which has featured "baked mashed potato dish that has chunks and pockets of cheese in it."

While she often whips up delicious sweet treats such as popcorn balls and apple cinnamon swirls, Chrissy rarely follows her evening meal with dessert. "I'm not a big dessert person. I could never eat dessert again," she confessed.

What snacks does Chrissy Teigen eat?

Aside from sipping bone broth in between meals, Chrissy also snacks on Cup Noodles, Hot Pockets and nuts – the latter of which was the cause of her weight gain during lockdown.

The star often whips up sweet treats for her family

"I have hit the double digit mark on quarantine weight gain so that's fun!," she told fans. "I don't mind it but definitely starting to feel a little sloth-like in the energy department, so maybe expect some lighter cravings coming soon. Aside from that, it's been a week filled with shaking trees on Animal Crossing, and realising you can eat honey roasted nuts not on an airplane. My new vice. This is not an ad. I just really f*cking love honey roasted nuts."

According to People, Chrissy's go-to midnight snack is a ham and cheese sandwich with mayo.

"I eat half of it before I fall asleep and then I wake up three hours later, maybe around 3:00 A.M. and I eat the other half. It's just become a thing and I cannot stop."

