Michelle Keegan just rocked vinyl leggings with the ASOS coat of the season

Michelle Keegan gave us a glimpse at her weekend wardrobe on Sunday, when her husband Mark Wright shared a candid snap of her as she accompanied him to the Heart Radio studios.

"Bring the gang to work day," Mark wrote on his Instagram Story, posting a shot of Michelle on the floor sipping coffee as she looked at her phone, alongside their adorable sausage dog Phoebe.

The star looked incredible in her off-duty outfit, too, wearing a pair of figure-hugging vinyl leggings, chunky ankle boots and her oversized quilted coat from ASOS - a popular style that quickly sold out after its launch.

Michelle looked cosy in her leggings and quilted coat

Michelle looked super relaxed, adding a black beanie hat and gold hoop earrings to finish off her look. With her brunette hair down in loose waves, she proved even her day-off outfits are ultra chic.

WATCH: Michelle shares glimpse inside her home

The Brassic actress appears to be loving her leggings during lockdown, just like the rest of us! Michelle has shared a number of videos and photos in her favourite staples, particularly during her dog walks.

And of course, she looks just as incredible in her activewear - and since she's graced the January cover of Women's Health magazine, Michelle has shared a look at her workout style, too.

Michelle on her Women's Health cover shoot

"What a way to end 2020 with another pinch me moment being @womenshealthuk first cover girl of 2021!" she wrote on Instagram at the time. "It's always such an honour and I'm forever grateful... Here's to next year, and here's to YOUR body, YOUR goals, YOUR rules."

In one behind-the-scenes shot shared by Michelle, she looked beautiful in a pair of metallic leggings and a crop top, finished with a pair of glamorous heels. Clothes are saying gym... feet are thinking otherwise," she joked in the caption.

