Just eight days into the new year, on the 8 January Michelle Keegan took to Instagram to seemingly confess that she has already failed at her Dry January mission.

The actress, who is married to former TOWIE star Mark Wright, shared a Friends meme of character Rachel pouring herself a glass of wine.

Alongside the image of Rachel Green, played by Jennifer Aniston, it said: "Me... 8 days into Dry January."

This is a heavy hint that Michelle has already broken her January pledge, in just over a week – but with this year's events, who can blame her?

Michelle shared this meme with her fans

Michelle is not alone in caving on her New Year's resolution as many Twitter users have expressed their abandonment of Dry January since Prime Minster Boris Johnson's UK lockdown announcement.

Michelle eats and drinks in moderation

Looking back over Michelle's Instagram, fans will see that the star is accustomed to an Instagrammable cocktail or two and used to enjoy nights out in pre-lockdown times.

Michelle failed to keep up with her cycling hobby last year

It isn't the first time that Michelle has given up on a health-related challenge. Back last year, she took to Instagram to reveal that her new-found hobby of cycling lasted all of three weeks.

Alongside a picture of her kitted out on a bike, she wrote: "My hobby that lasted three weeks... and what a fantastic three weeks they were #summer2020."

Michelle's husband Mark has been in the gym regularly

Michelle's husband Mark has been keeping fit during lockdown with his Train Wright project – and we must admit that we have seen Michelle in the couple's home gym keeping up her incredible physique.

