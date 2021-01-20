Chrissy Teigen's decadent dessert is worthy of the White House – just ask JLo If it's good enough for Chrissy and JLo...

Chrissy Teigen is among many stars who have shown their support for Joe Biden ahead of his inauguration as President of the United States.

And we're not just talking about attending the inauguration itself – did you spot her incredible dessert? The Lip Sync Battle star posted a photo of her son Miles holding the decadent treat on her Instagram Stories, and it looks like something that could be served to everyone at The White House.

Taking pride of place on the plate was a mini version of the famous white-pillared property constructed out of white chocolate, and it appears as though the roof can be removed to reveal more sweet treats inside.

There were several more nods to the US with a smattering of the national colours of red, white and blue. Two chocolate-covered strawberries were sprinkled with red and blue, a red wavy smear decorated the plate, and a glass filled with red berries was topped with candy floss. Extending from the glass was an elaborate piece of sugar work in the shape of the flag – what a feast for the eyes!

Chrissy showed off the white chocolate White House dessert

Chrissy and her family were not the only ones to tuck into the dessert, with Jennifer Lopez also showing off the same culinary creation on her social media page.

The singer – who will join fellow performers Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake and Chrissy's husband John Legend as part of the inauguration celebrations – also showed off her trademark sparkly water cup.

JLo had the same incredible sweet treat

Instead of JLo's usual personalised design, the silver embellished cup featured the words 'Presidential Inauguration 2021' on the front.

Chrissy and John posed with the National Guard

Chrissy and John took their two children Luna, four, and Miles, two, to Washington, D.C. for the momentous occasion. The 35-year-old took the time to pose with the National Guard on Tuesday evening, captioning a series of photos: "We got lost on the way to soundcheck but stumbled across these literal [expletive] heroes!!"

