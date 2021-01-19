Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna twin in fierce jeans and boots combo John Legend's daughter rocked her very first pair of jeans

Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna is looking more and more like her mother every day – and now she's even dressing like her!

The four-year-old adorably twinned with Chrissy after she was bought her very first pair of jeans, and you can already tell she has great style.

Sharing a photo on Instagram on Monday, Chrissy captioned the image: "First ride AND first jeans for Luna. She had an epic jean meltdown, really beautiful acting 10/10."

The image showed Chrissy wearing a pair of black, knee-high boots over a beige pair of jeans which she teamed with a black shirt.

Beside her is little Luna, who looks impeccable in a pair of light-wash denim jeans, which she teamed with a crisp white shirt that was knotted at the front, and for a pop of colour she added a gorgeous pair of pink cowboy boots!

Luna looks just like her mum

Fans promptly gushed over the sweet mother-daughter moment, with one writing: "Luna is such a vibe!" Another wrote: "She looks so tall! Cute boots too."

A third added: "Oh man mom and daughter too beautiful and of course those boots!" A fourth said: "Luna is my new style icon."

This isn't the first time a photo of one of Chrissy and John Legend's children has sparked a mass reaction.

Fans quizzed Chrissy on her son's holiday outfit

Earlier this month, the couple confused fans when they shared a holiday photo of their son Miles, whose long brown pants and hoodie seemed out of place in the sunny climate.

"Miles looks like he’s on a different vacation with his long pants and sweatshirt. He’s too adorable," one remarked, and another agreed: "I came here to say just that lol.... like is miles in the same place as you guys?"

The star and her husband had been enjoying a break on a luxurious yacht in St. Barts with their two young children and close friends Jen Atkin and Mike Rosenthal.

