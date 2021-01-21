Stacey Solomon's birthday cake for Joe Swash is a total showstopper The Loose Women star's cake arrived within 24 hours

Stacey Solomon admitted she had forgotten to order any presents or decorations for her fiancé Joe Swash's birthday on Wednesday, but you wouldn't know that looking at his birthday cake!

The Loose Women star told her followers she had ordered and received the show-stopping white cake within 24 hours – a very impressive timeframe, even without the lockdown.

"I found a little business in Essex who makes the most beautiful cakes and she was able to make me this masterpiece in less than 24 hours.

"Thank uuuuu [sic] @robynsnestwrittle it's perfect you've saved my day. It's so beautiful," Stacey captioned a photo on her Instagram Stories. And we completely agree!

Simple white icing decorated the edges, but the top of Joe's cake looked so decadent! It featured white chocolate hearts, wedges of what appears to be Terry's chocolate orange and shards of milk chocolate, while a gold 'Happy Birthday' sign and white foliage added the finishing touches.

Joe's birthday cake was topped with lots of chocolate

Stacey later sliced into the cake, and the missing wedge revealed four layers of vanilla sponge separated by buttercream icing.

Joe's low-key family celebration included having breakfast in bed with his son Rex, pretending to fish for sweets and cuddling on the sofa with his children – all while wearing his gold tiara and 'Birthday Queen' sash, which Stacey ordered online!

Joe celebrated his birthday at home with Stacey and children Zach, Leighton and Rex

Sharing a sweet family photo on Instagram, the TV star paid a sweet tribute to her partner on his special day.

"Happy Birthday my Queen. What a day, I love that you loved your makeshift, last-minute birthday, and that all you really wanted to do was be with the boys, play, watch rubbish telly and eat cake. I promise next year for the big 40 it’s going to be amazing. I’ve already set my reminder.

"We love you bub so much. To the moon and stars and back again. You are the best partner, father and role model we could ever wish for. We don’t know what we did to get so lucky. Happy Happy Birthday bub, love you forever and always," Stacey wrote.

