Stacey Solomon mixes up Rex's hairstyle – and he looks so cute! The Loose Women star took to Instagram

Stacey Solomon shared a heart-melting photo of her one-year-old son Rex with his hair slicked back after having a bath, and the little lad looks adorable rocking the new look!

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Loose Women star explained to her followers that Rex was "all dressed" and "showered" and that she was hoping to get him down for a nap.

Sprawled out on his belly as he looked up at his mum, Rex could be seen in a white top which Stacey had paired with some black dungarees.

Rex looks so cute!

"This face. All dressed, showered and ready for the day. Daddy is putting the fire on so we can get nice and warm and hopefully get him down for a nap," she captioned the picture.

The 31-year-old's post comes days after she opened up about her youngest son's lovely long strawberry blonde baby hair.

She told her social media followers: "This is my favourite thing in the world, I could brush his hair all day. I never want to cut it either because once you cut their hair they look about 12 years old."

Stacey loves Rex's long hair

In the clip, Rex looked to be enjoying having his hair brushed gently by his mum as he sat by the fireplace watching Peppa Pig on the telly.

Stacey, who is also mum to Zach, 12, Leighton, eight, recently revealed how she'd love to have more children with her husband-to-be Joe Swash.

Responding to a question about future babies on her Instagram Stories, the former X Factor star responded: "Joe and I would LOVE more if we are lucky enough one day… but for now, with everything going on we are just trying our best to keep our head above the water with our boys."

