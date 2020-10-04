Stacey Solomon spots unusual detail in decadent birthday cake from Joe Swash The Loose Women star celebrated her 31st birthday on holiday

Stacey Solomon whipped up several homemade birthday cakes during the coronavirus lockdown, but when it came to celebrating her own special day, her partner Joe Swash didn't trust his own baking skills!

READ: Stacey Solomon added a quirky touch to her Loose Women outfit - and fans are in love

The Loose Women star revealed Joe and her three sons Leighton, Zach and Rex presented her with an incredibly indulgent cake in the shape of a unicorn for her 31st birthday on 4 October.

Stacey noticed her birthday cake didn't have traditional candles!

We've tracked down the pretty birthday cake and it cost £11 from Tesco. While the outside is decorated with a silver horn, matching eyes and pink and purple piped icing to make the mane, the inside consisted of a Madeira sponge cake filled with raspberry jam and covered with vanilla frosting.

MORE: Stacey Solomon reveals unique way she serves sons cereal

Around the outside were more cupcakes topped with vanilla frosting and silver sprinkles. "They got me a Norma cake. Zach's really going for it," Stacey joked, sharing a video of Joe and her children singing happy birthday as she approached the decadent spread.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 12 amazing celebrity birthday cakes that will blow you away

However, she spotted one unusual part of the celebrations – the candles! "I think Joe may have forgotten birthday candles," she said, pointing out the tea lights surrounding the cake. It's a small price to pay after Joe whisked her away for a birthday weekend!

Although Stacey hasn't revealed where they are staying, she has shared several glimpses inside their break, which started with her other half decorating their high-spec campervan with beautiful pink flowers.

The Loose Women star is enjoying a birthday weekend away with Joe Swash and her sons

"Off on a birthday adventure for the weekend," Stacey wrote. "Joe decorated the van. I'm pretty sure this is your doing @poppybelleflorals because these look like our summer door flowers we took down the other day," the famous mum added.

RELATED: How to create your own show-stopping autumn doorway like Stacey Solomon

The family have been staying in an incredible holiday home that looks like something straight out of The Lord of the Rings! A circular glass door leads into the residence, which is sunken into the ground and surrounded by rolling lush greenery.

Inside, Stacey's cosy bedroom boasts jaw-dropping views of the surrounding countryside, and sweet wooden interiors also include a brick-walled kitchen and snug living room area.