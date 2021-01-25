We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ruth Langsford showed off her cooking skills once again on Sunday as she prepared a delicious mushroom soup for herself and husband Eamonn Holmes. But did you spot her handy kitchen gadget?

The Loose Women star walked fans through her cooking tutorial for her warming winter soup, and one of the final steps was to season it with salt and pepper.

Instead of producing a regular grinder like the rest of us have inside our kitchen cupboards, Ruth simply held her silver cylinder over the pan and watched as it automatically dispensed the seasoning. How clever!

Inspired by Ruth's kitchen gadget? We've tracked down a similar set for £36.58 on Amazon, which works by simply tilting the grinders upside down.

"My VERY quick mushroom soup using ingredients from the freezer!" Ruth told her Instagram followers, before frying onions, adding two packets of frozen mixed mushrooms, garlic, chicken stock and, of course, salt and pepper.

She continued: "Lid on, turn down the heat and gently simmer for about 15 mins." Once Ruth had blended the mixture to a smooth consistency, she added full-fat milk and served it.

The This Morning star was making a mushroom soup when she used the gadget

No doubt Ruth makes use of her electric grinders, as she regularly shows off her homemade breakfasts, lunches and dinners – even making sure to do her food prep for the week on a Sunday.

Earlier in the month, the This Morning star unveiled her secret ingredient for her chilli con Carne dinner.

Automatic salt and pepper dispensers, £36.58, Amazon

Ruth shared a clip of the delicious-looking meal cooking away on the stove on her Instagram Story before adding in a can of beer!

Pouring in a can of Amstel as the chilli bubbled away on the cooker, Ruth captioned the clip: "How spooky @sam_balshaw… you're cooking my spag bol with coffee and I'm cooking your Chilli con Carne with lager!! AGAIN!"

And she has even given fans cooking inspiration throughout the coronavirus lockdowns when people have been minimising trips to the supermarket. Ensuring no food goes to waste, she revealed her tasty omelette recipe: "Using what I could find in the fridge omelette! Peppers, onions, courgette, garlic. Finished off under the grill with Parmesan cheese."

